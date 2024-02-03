Celebrity House 4: Who won the Redemption Challenge?

The House of Famous 4: Who are this week's nominees? After two weeks of constant confrontations, their popularity with the audience is at stake, as only their fans will be able to save them from eviction.

The elimination ceremony is scheduled to be held next Monday, February 5. (Instagram: @_lesliegallardo / @thaligarcia)

Five residents of the fourth season of “House of Celebrity” They started February on a tightrope: They were nominated to leave the reality show Telemundo By his comrades. Now, their survival depends on the public, so they must do everything in their power to win votes for them within four days.