Shows, schedule and how to watch live on TV and online

(CNN in Spanish) — The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday starting at 7:00 PM Miami time in Los Angeles, where a long list of artists including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell will perform.

“Kill Bill” singer-songwriter SZA Leads the list With nine nominations. Other notable nominees on the list, which highlighted the contribution of young women to music, include Phoebe Bridgers, R&B star Victoria Monet, indie group Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Taylor Swift made history when she became the first person to receive seven nominations in the prestigious Song of the Year category, this time with her hit song “Anti-Hero.” She also tied with Barbra Streisand as the most nominated female artist of all time with her album of the year, “Midnights.” In total, Swift received six nominations.

What you should know about the Grammy Awards.

Schedule

The 2024 Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will begin broadcasting at 7:00 PM Miami time. At 6 PM Miami time, TNT will present a preview before the official start of the ceremony.

How to watch live broadcast on TV and the Internet

In the United States, the telecast will be on CBS and can be followed online on Paramount+, according to the awards website.

In Latin America, transmission will be played exclusively TNT on TV and on HBO Max online. The stream will be available on HBO Max once the live show ends and will be there for two weeks. TNT and HBO Max are units that, like CNN, are part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Live performances at the Grammys

The 66th Grammy Awards will be hosted by comedian, podcaster and TV presenter Trevor Noah, who has two nominations.

So far, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel and Travis Scott are some of the artists who have confirmed their live performances. She will also be performing on the iconic Grammy stage for the first time, at the age of 80 Joni Mitchell.

Irish band U2 will perform a special Sphere show in Las Vegas.

To view the list of candidates, visit this link.