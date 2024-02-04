February 5, 2024

Japan confirms that Taylor Swift will arrive on time for the Super Bowl

Lane Skeldon February 4, 2024

The singer is scheduled to perform a concert in Tokyo on February 10, hours before the game between the Chiefs and 49ers in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swiftwho holds parties in Japan Until February 10, he will arrive in time to see his tight-lipped co-star Kansas City ChiefsTravis Kelce, play in Super Bowl XVIIIThe game that will determine the NFL champion.

To make sure all your fans are aware of this, Embassy of Japan In Washington I sent a message via Platform X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the embassy can confidently say that if it leaves Tokyo in the evening after its concert, it should arrive in time for it.” Las vigas Before the start power“The message says.

Taylor Swift He maintains a relationship with tight end Kelce, which has been widely publicized. Asian champions face off San Francisco 49ersNFC champions, on February 11.

Tokyo's noise regulations require that events stop using the public sound system at 9:30 p.m. this means Taylor Swift You should have plenty of time, since then Japan It has a day difference in its schedule relative to the West.

Taylor Swift He has four concerts at the Tokyo Dome as part of the Eras Tour, which later continues in Australia. This would force her to make another half-way trip around the world after the NFL game.

Many flights on a private jet just to watch your friend play have sparked criticism over carbon emissions and overspending.

See also  With a starfish, Galilea Montijo is the little mermaid in a swimsuit

