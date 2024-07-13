The Rise of Anna Crespo

the Biologist Anna Crespo She became the first woman to head Spain’s Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences, an institution founded in 1847 that had until now always been run by men. This represents a historic milestone in a field traditionally dominated by men.

Crespo, a biology graduate from Complutense University and a PhD in evolution, evolutionary biology, and ecology. Biodiversity, DNA barcoding, Fungi and lichensconveys an empowering message to young women and girls, that they “can compete just as well, exactly the same, if they are equally talented” as their male peers.

He confirms that Gender cannot measure intellectual ability. From someone who rejects the “tricks” that suggest that women have greater ability in certain areas.

Fighting scientific misinformation

Crespo also addresses the challenges the scientific community faces in combating it. Misinformation and hoaxesIt appears to himabsolute anxiety“In the face of this problem. I consider that”Scientists must fight“Although individually, we can take advantage of social media networks to be present and confront the spread of false information.

The President of the Royal Academy of Sciences recommends that when a person reads a news item, “The first thing is to know how to analyze what you read.“With attention to sources and developing the critical ability to assess the validity of information.

Promote knowledge transfer

In contrast, Crespo warns that “It is very possible to improve the flow of knowledge transfer processes further and better.« Between the public sector, where research is conducted, and the private sector, which must support and implement these developments. Highlights Importance investment Private sector in research, development and innovation To facilitate Movement of scholars between countriesAllowing them to gain new perspectives and enrich their work.

The biologist points out that the situation now is “changing» In public research organizations and university programs, with greater support for Mobility international Driven by European Funds.

In short, Ana Crespo was appointed the first woman to head the Royal Academy of Sciences. Spain represents a Historic milestone who inspires new generations of scientists. Likewise, its leadership focuses on combating misinformation and promoting knowledge transfer, which are essential elements for the advancement of science in the country.