The reason why Ángela Aguilar was banned from singing Joan Sebastian’s songs

In his short career Angela Aguilar He did an excellent job in honoring regional Mexican music, because unlike his unreleased songs, he always chooses classic songs to perform at his concerts.

We have heard about John GabrielAnd the Vicente Fernandez And the Anthony Aguilarto name a few, but if you’re attentive, He never sang a Joan Sebastian song.

opportunity? number! There is a reason so deep beyond her that she cannot and will not be able to sing the songs of “El Rey del Jaripeo”. Something very unfortunate but she couldn’t solve it.

Why can’t Angela Aguilar sing Joan Sebastian songs?

For several years there has been a very strong rumor confirming this No one of the Aguilar dynasty can sing the songs of Joan Sebastianthis obviously includes Angela Aguilar.

According to the magazine “TVyNovelas”, it was not Joan Sebastian who made this decision, but his family. What happened was that Pepe Aguilar was invited to be part of a studio album in honor of the “Eso y más” translator, a proposal he rejected. This upset the singer-songwriter’s family greatly, so they allegedly made the decision to ban the entire Aguilar family from singing any of their songs.

The sad thing is that in fact all this was a misunderstanding, because not that Pepe Aguilar did not want to be part of the tribute, but only at that moment was producing a very similar personal album, making the two projects overlapping and according to the point of view of the translator of “Mi credito”, the Participation in the two albums would harm both projects. Although, Joan Sebastian’s family didn’t see her that way.

From the “El Rey del Jaripeo” family, they emphasized that it was not revenge but a decision they took to protect the singer’s legacy. A respectable but painful situation for two reasons: The first is that Joan Sebastian He has always been one of the main references to Baby Aguilar The second is that they inadvertently limit the reach of the late singer’s beautiful songs even further.

Who knows, maybe over time all this will be resolved and will remain as a story from the past.

What do you think of the situation? Angela Aguilar in front of songs Joan Sebastian?