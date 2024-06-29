June 29, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The reason for his absence and Scaloni’s penalty

The reason for his absence and Scaloni’s penalty

Cassandra Curtis June 29, 2024 2 min read

2024-06-28

Leo Messi He will not play on Saturday against Peru On the last day of Group A in the Copa America, it was confirmed on Friday at a press conference. Walter Samuelassistant coach Lionel Scaloni in ArgentinaWho will not officiate the match either due to a sanction from CONMEBOL.

Real Madrid announce another departure and ‘the chosen one’ by Ancelotti; European Cup top scorer has a new club

“Leo had a problem in the last game. He said, ‘He won’t be there for this game.'” Samuel After what Messi He will complain about his right adductor muscle on Tuesday vs Chili pepper. “We will spend day after day waiting for it to develop.”

The absence of the Argentine star adds to the rest of the potential players after the current champion secured his ranking against Chili pepperhis second victory in two days.

But despite this, Samuel He insisted on the importance of the duel against Peruon condition Argentina First place in the group is not guaranteed.

Copa America 2024: Colombia wins, wins, wins against Costa Rica, which did not even have its hands in the match; Qualified to the quarter-finals

“Peru has great players. We will take the match very seriously. Whoever enters the competition will be on the same line as he was in the last matches.”

Samuel It also addressed the fact of this Scaloni I wouldn’t be benched against Peruafter receiving punishment for Argentina He returned to the pitch late after the break against the Chileans.

See also  Girondins de Bordeaux do not raise their heads and lose to Montpellier; Albert Ellis missed a penalty in the loss

He added: “He is a bit bitter about the situation because we consider ourselves a proper coaching staff, and in these years we have never been subjected to this kind of punishment.” “I wanted to be with the team tomorrow,” he explained.

Samuel He was confident that his players would play a good match without him Messi.

The unusual question they asked Bielsa after Uruguay’s victory: No one understood anything

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sources say the Mavericks are trading Tim Hardaway to the Pistons

June 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Summary and result of Mexico (0)-(1) Venezuela in Copa America 2024

June 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

This is how the table for Group Two positions in Copa America 2024 remains

June 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

The reason for his absence and Scaloni’s penalty

June 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Jesús María Casal: “We should not think that July 28 is all or nothing”

June 29, 2024 Phyllis Ward
7 min read

“Trash Influencers”: Brazilians who hit social media by showing Americans littering

June 29, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Social Security in the USA: If your benefits are less than expected, these options can help your money | United States | com. bcapital

June 29, 2024 Zera Pearson