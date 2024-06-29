The reason for his absence and Scaloni’s penalty

2024-06-28



Leo Messi He will not play on Saturday against Peru On the last day of Group A in the Copa America, it was confirmed on Friday at a press conference. Walter Samuelassistant coach Lionel Scaloni in ArgentinaWho will not officiate the match either due to a sanction from CONMEBOL.

“Leo had a problem in the last game. He said, ‘He won’t be there for this game.'” Samuel After what Messi He will complain about his right adductor muscle on Tuesday vs Chili pepper. “We will spend day after day waiting for it to develop.” The absence of the Argentine star adds to the rest of the potential players after the current champion secured his ranking against Chili pepperhis second victory in two days. But despite this, Samuel He insisted on the importance of the duel against Peruon condition Argentina First place in the group is not guaranteed.

“Peru has great players. We will take the match very seriously. Whoever enters the competition will be on the same line as he was in the last matches.” Samuel It also addressed the fact of this Scaloni I wouldn’t be benched against Peruafter receiving punishment for Argentina He returned to the pitch late after the break against the Chileans. See also Girondins de Bordeaux do not raise their heads and lose to Montpellier; Albert Ellis missed a penalty in the loss He added: “He is a bit bitter about the situation because we consider ourselves a proper coaching staff, and in these years we have never been subjected to this kind of punishment.” “I wanted to be with the team tomorrow,” he explained. Samuel He was confident that his players would play a good match without him Messi.

