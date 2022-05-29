May 29, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The real dangers of spike protein and how to detox it | virus

The real dangers of spike protein and how to detox it | virus

Roger Rehbein May 29, 2022 1 min read

After two years of investigations and studies, scientific knowledge about the danger of spike protein has advanced quite a bit. When the epidemic began, it was believed that the spike protein would only help the virus enter human cells.

Gradually, however, researchers are discovering that the effects of the spike protein are multifaceted – and this spike is detrimental to the human body in at least eight different ways.

Today we will leave this topic uncovered!

🔎 Sources:

The recommendation of the World Health Council:

https://ept.ms/3PsmcAS

🔵 Dr. Mercola’s recommendation:

https://ept.ms/3G40bE4

🔵 Spike Protein Studies:

https://ept.ms/39xLBJ0

https://ept.ms/3Prn2xN

https://ept.ms/3Pn2B4W

https://ept.ms/3PrFOVD

🔵 Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch: Newsletter not covered
🔵 Subscribe to our new channel on EpochTV: in Discover

Uncovered is the Epoch Times available at Youtube And with exclusive content on epochTV.

Join our Telegram channel to receive the latest news instantly click here

© The Epoch Times in Spanish. All rights reserved. Reproduction is prohibited without express permission.

See also  The strange behavior of the Earth's core that scientists cannot explain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

NASA warns that a giant asteroid will pass near Earth on Friday: “Potentially dangerous”

May 28, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The reason why Audi can’t sell more Alejandro Sanz

May 28, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Viral video | NASA captures an underwater volcano eruption inhabited by ‘mutant sharks’ | directions | YouTube | social networks | United States | USA | nnda nnrt | Widely

May 27, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

1 min read

The real dangers of spike protein and how to detox it | virus

May 29, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Dozens, including children, killed in stampede in Nigeria

May 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Reformism won again the leadership of the largest university union in Latin America

May 29, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

‘Mbappe forgot something’

May 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis