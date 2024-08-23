The radical change of the actress who gave life to Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter (Picture)





“Why does Ginny Weasley look like she’s 50?”; “She looks so old”; and “I can’t believe it’s her, she looks older,” are some of the comments that frequently appear in the social media posts of Bonnie Wright, who rose to fame playing Ginny, Ron Weasley’s sister in the Harry Potter saga.

Although she is 33 years old, many users think she is much older. The actress has been involved in several television productions and even ventured into writing and producing, but it is her performance in the literary series set at Hogwarts that she is remembered for today. Her performance propelled her to fame while she was still in high school.

When it comes to her life away from the cameras, she is committed to the environment and is an advocate for sustainability. For this reason, she regularly uses her Instagram account, which has 3.9 million followers, to raise awareness.

Likewise, he shares certain moments with his family. Thus, on September 19, 2023, Wright and her husband Andrew Lococo, whom she secretly married on March 19, 2022, became parents to a baby boy and the news was announced on her social media profile. “Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home! We are all healthy and happy. Andrew and I love our sun so much!” he began to say in the description of the post he shared to introduce the little one wrapped in blankets.

