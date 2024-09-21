The Professional Council of Economic Sciences requests rapid accession to the Asset Regulation System – El Chorillero

September 21, 2024

Zera Pearson September 21, 2024

The entity recognizes that it is necessary to expedite processing so that taxpayers can choose to join on all available terms.

Updated: 09/21/2024 00:25

The Professional Council for Economic Sciences has asked the House of Representatives to process the approval of the bill sent by the government “as soon as possible” so that the province adheres to the asset regulation system promoted by the nation.

The entity stated that on September 30, the first phase of the system will end, and taxpayers in the province “cannot be sure of compliance with the national system without knowing the impact it could have on the province’s treasury.”

In this context, the Council considered it “necessary to speed up” the process so that taxpayers “can choose all the conditions” of the system.

The offer was signed by President Fernando Moreno and the General Advisory Coordinator for Tax Affairs, Agustin Quintero.

The entity expressed to the Chamber of Deputies its “concern about the wording” of Article 4 because if it were to be maintained “those who have already joined the national system and who currently have outstanding and repayable debts before the DPIP would be excluded from Article 2.” (Regional Directorate of Public Revenue). In this sense, they asked “to clarify it so that the requirement of the second paragraph of Article 4 indicates that it is specific to regional accession.”

