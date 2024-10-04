October 4, 2024

The prison letter that forced Lyle and Eric Menendez to ‘confess everything’

Lane Skeldon October 4, 2024 2 min read


Eric and Lyle Menendez on the steps of their Beverly Hills home in November 1989. Photograph: Ronald L. Sobel/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Eric Menendez was never supposed to keep the heartbreaking 17-page letter his older brother Lyle wrote to him in May 1990 while they were being held in county jail.

Lyle wrote the letter two months after he and his brother were arrested on suspicion of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, on August 20, 1989.

“Lyle couldn’t express what he said in that letter personally,” Eric, now 53, says in an exclusive clip from the upcoming Netflix documentary The Menendez Brothers, shown below. “It was easier for him to put it on paper.”

Lyle asked Eric to destroy the letter after reading it, but Eric kept it.

“It was a very valuable message for me,” Eric says in the documentary. “It was one of those moments where Lyle was really expressing his pain and I didn’t want to take away from him because that didn’t happen a lot between us.”

The “Menendez Brothers” program, which airs Oct. 7, includes prison-recorded interviews with Eric and Lyle, 56, who has not spoken publicly since he and his brother sat down with Barbara Walters in June 1996.

It also includes interviews with prosecutor Pamela Bozanich, juror Betty Oldfield, and Kitty’s sister Joan Vander Meulen.

Eric explains why he believes Lyle never opened up to him before sending the letter: “He felt that telling sick family secrets would be like killing my father again and he didn’t want to do that.”

