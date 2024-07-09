The Premier League great who refused to sign another goalkeeper from Martinez… and still regrets it!

Andthe present Emiliano Martinez He is still at the peak of his sports career and his successes have not stopped since he won the championship. America’s Cup In 2021, he will make his name. ‘Popular Topic’ After the famous penalty shootout against Colombia In the semi-finals.

This definition was put in place eleven meters. Draw Martinez In the news around the world after his penalty stoppage scene. Yerry Mina and Davinson SanchezI remembered everything the doorman had said to the performers.

Then came the title Qatar 2022the prize ‘The best’ To the best in his position, and qualify for the Champions League with Aston Villa And will be present in the Copa America, where they will play against them in the semi-final. Canada After winning Ecuador In the penalty shootout, the Argentine goalkeeper saved two kicks.

This gift made him come closer to going to Manchester UnitedBut just when it seemed like everything was coming together, Erik ten hagtrainer ‘Red Devils’ He backed out of signing, giving priority to the arrival of the Cameroonian. Andre Onana For nearly $60 million it came from losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid. Inter Milan Against Manchester City.

This failed transfer was brought up by the Argentine broadcaster in an interview in Espen“He had the opportunity last year to go to Manchester Unitedtechnical [Erik Ten Hag] At that moment he had a lot of weight and he chose that. Andre Onana Because I already knew him AjaxBut everyone at United insisted it was him. He paints He was the perfect goalkeeper to win. The sporting director, the scouts and everyone we talked to said: Goni.

On the possibility of the goalkeeper leaving “the wicked”“He’s in one of the best projects, and he has one of the best sports managers in the world,” the actor specified. (Monchi)He has one of the most skilled technicians. (Unai Emery)They qualified for the Champions League, when no one believed they would. He will definitely compete and with a goalkeeper like him. Emiliano Which turns everything into a box of surprises, maybe it will end up competing on a large scale. But not everything has been said, we are watching and listening and we will see.