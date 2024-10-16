October 17, 2024

The power outage festival caused an alarm in several states of the country on #October16

Phyllis Ward October 17, 2024


AME 6100. Maracaibo (Venezuela), 07/03/2024.- A woman changes a light bulb in her home during a power outage, on February 29, 2024 in Maracaibo (Venezuela). It appears that the power outages that Venezuela experienced in March 2019, when the country spent several consecutive days without electricity, have only been overcome in Caracas, where electrical service is more stable than in the rest of the regions, with some experiencing occasional outages and others with daily outages. , sometimes for up to 24 hours straight. EFE/Henry Chirinos

At approximately 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, a strong power outage was recorded, causing power outages in some areas in several states in Venezuela.

On social network Multiple electrical faultsnationwide, which puts all devices at risk.

This electricity problem has worsened since the second nationwide power outage, which occurred in August 2024.

After the first power outage, more came continuously in Caracas, Miranda, Aragua, Carabobo, Guarico, Barinas, Lara, Nueva Esparta, Monagas, Mérida, Cojedes, Anzoategui, Trujillo and Zulia.

Experts stated that the malfunctions are caused by a lack of maintenance in the national electrical system, but the Venezuelan state always accuses the political leaders of the opposition, instead of solving the problems of this public service.

“We look like a Christmas tree,” said a Venezuelan citizen who suffers daily from power outages that affect the daily activities of ordinary citizens.

