The power outage festival caused an alarm in several states of the country on #October16





At approximately 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, a strong power outage was recorded, causing power outages in some areas in several states in Venezuela.

lapatilla.com

Join the club now! Subscribe to the most important newsletter in Venezuela

On social network Multiple electrical faultsnationwide, which puts all devices at risk.

This electricity problem has worsened since the second nationwide power outage, which occurred in August 2024.

After the first power outage, more came continuously in Caracas, Miranda, Aragua, Carabobo, Guarico, Barinas, Lara, Nueva Esparta, Monagas, Mérida, Cojedes, Anzoategui, Trujillo and Zulia.

Experts stated that the malfunctions are caused by a lack of maintenance in the national electrical system, but the Venezuelan state always accuses the political leaders of the opposition, instead of solving the problems of this public service.

“We look like a Christmas tree,” said a Venezuelan citizen who suffers daily from power outages that affect the daily activities of ordinary citizens.