The potential of women as a source of talent in science is untapped::

The effects of gender stereotypes in STEM professions is one of the biggest challenges facing society, governments and companies around the world when it comes to achieving equality and promoting scientific development. This is confirmed by an opinion study conducted by 3M in Spain and in 17 other countries around the world.

From the x-rays prepared by 3M, 89% of those surveyed in our country agree to diagnose the lack of students, workers and jobs related to the so-called STEM professions (abbreviation for STEM terms) as a serious problem, regardless of gender. in English for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Thus, 93% believe that the integration of more qualified professionals in these specializations is necessary and urgent, as it foresees serious social, economic and social consequences, and even future negative impacts on the quality of life, if the demand for these profiles is not insatiable. Covered.

In this sense, eight out of ten respondents in our country (84%) consider the potential of women as a workforce and knowledge in the field of these professions to be particularly untapped.

Coinciding with the celebration International Women’s Day in Engineering On June 23, the company wantedHighlighting how Spanish society is increasingly aware of the importance of science-based training, and the problems involved in the lack of specialized profiles in general, and female talents in particular. Increasing the representation of women in these disciplines is essential to respond to the growing demand for STEM professionals.He commented Robert AntaAnd CEO of 3M in Spain.

Diversity challenge

Women will not be the only underrepresented group in STEM professions, an issue that also affects LGTBI talent and the disabled group, reducing Spain’s diversity in the eligible workforce for 78% of those surveyed.

The diversity challenge was addressed at the recent European Women in Tech Forum, held in Warsaw. there scientificAnd 3M is a global ambassador to promote science, Jayshree Seth He warned of the fundamental importance of diversity to meet the challenges of our time with science-based innovations. “We need teams that incorporate as many different perspectives as possible. Historically, women have been underrepresented in many STEM fields, and we at 3M are committed to addressing this gap.“.

In this scenario, 72% of Spaniards believe that the insufficient representation of these groups in STEM professions is due to differences in access to education and 82% believe that specific measures are necessary to stimulate and sustain scientific careers in these social groups that make up more than half of the population .

A question about perception and social image

The study also points to the social perception of these professions as a potential barrier to the integration of new students into these professions. 64% of those surveyed believe that these types of professions still carry a certain social stigma, and the majority (91%) believe that the image of these professions should improve so that more people choose them.

A curious fact in this sense is that up to 61% of the Spaniards consulted consider that it is the parents who discourage or directly discourage their children from choosing to specialize in this field.

3M State of Science 2023

The 3M State of Science 2023 study reveals global trends from 17 countries around the world: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Spain, China, India, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Thailand, and Australia. The research shows how people around the world view the future of innovation and issues such as trust in science, climate change, the future of healthcare or digital transformation. The study was conducted on a sample of about 1,000 people from each country.