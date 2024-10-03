October 4, 2024

The popular Florida beach brand that will close all of its stores due to bankruptcy

Zera Pearson October 3, 2024 1 min read


After opening its doors for more than 20 years, a popular beach chain is closing its brick-and-mortar stores in Florida to move into wholesale and online commerce. That’s Salt Life, which filed for bankruptcy in June and was taken over by Iconix International Inc.

Meanwhile, the Iconix-Hilco partnership manages product liquidation and facilitates in-stock sales from distribution centers. Customers will be able to continue purchasing products at discounts of up to 40 percent available on the website. Gift cards will also be accepted through October 20.

Due to the closure of Salt Life stores in the United States, products are being sold at discounted prices

The store chain’s website is being promoted, with deep discounts ranging from 20 to 40 percent. In its offerings you can find T-shirts, specialized clothing for surfers, fishermen and divers bearing the brand’s logo and swimwear, as detailed by News Channel 8.

