August 22, 2024

The ostentatious earring worn by Taylor Swift at one of her shows in London

Lane Skeldon August 21, 2024 3 min read
Taylor Swift wears a pair of diamond heart-shaped T-shaped dangle earrings.

Taylor Swift She continues to surprise her fans with her dazzling style during the final leg of her tour. Tour of the Ages In Europe. The singer, known for her taste in personal and eye-catching jewelry, chose a selection of luxury pieces for her performances at London’s Wembley Stadium.

During her performance on August 15, Swift wore 18k yellow gold earrings featuring a small diamond-encrusted heart pendant on each ear. The stunning piece was created by the brand FoundRaeknown as a celebrity favorite.

The earrings and necklace can be worn separately or together and sell for either $1,670 or $3,340, depending on whether you choose to wear one or a pair.

Swift’s jewelry collection isn’t limited to her time on stage. She’s also been seen wearing iconic pieces outside of performances. FoundRaeCreated by CFDA-nominated designer Beth Hutchens, it has been a staple in Swift’s wardrobe. According to Hutchens, speaking to Town & Country: “We want people to be able to understand the symbolism to create their own pieces.”.

This is not the first time she has been seen wearing a piece of jewelry from the brand, as the singer has worn a similar necklace and bracelet on previous occasions.

Taylor Swift Earrings Brand Website (FoundRae)
While in London, Swift decided to wear a $2,675 diamond ring with a double “T.” Along with other statement accessories, this piece highlights her preference for high-quality, personal jewelry. According to the American magazine Town & Country, Swift also wore a small diamond-encrusted monogram hoop designed by Jacquie Aiche in her other ear. This type of monogram jewelry is a nod to her relationship with the football player. Travis Kelcealthough it could also be a “T” for Taylor.

FoundRaeKnown for its symbolic and personal pieces, Hutchens seeks to provide tools for self-discovery through fine jewelry. In a statement to Town & Country, founder Beth Hutchens said: “The history of the jewelry (what it means to you, where you wore it, why you chose that symbolism) is much more important than the weight of the gold.”.

Taylor Swift She has consistently used her platform to express her unique sense of style and self-expression, wearing jewelry that not only sparkles on occasions, but tells a personal story. Your Tour Tour of the Ages Its European leg concludes on August 20 in London and will resume in October. Miami, Florida.

In her previous albums, such as Reputation in 2017, the singer released a song titled Call it what you wantDedicated to his ex-partner Joe Alwyn Who shared a six-year relationship with him. In this song there is a line that says“I want to wear the first letter of your name on a chain around my neck.”a chain around my neck. Not because he owns me, but because he really knows me.

Taylor Swift Fans Debate Possible Meaning of Her New Personal Jewelry (Netflix)
At the time he recorded his sixth album, he had the initial “J” hanging around his neck, which referred to his partner at the time. This is why it is so significant that it now has the initial “T”. Some fans speculate that this is the reason Travis Kelcehis current partner, while others claim it’s because His name.

Whatever the reason behind the singer’s decision to wear her new earrings, the fact is that she has become a fashion icon and every outfit or accessory she wears is very popular.

