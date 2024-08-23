The Original Way A Woman Fed Up With Her Groceries Being Stolen Caught The Thieves

A Santa Barbara woman used an AirTag to track her stolen packages. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)

A Southern California woman, tired of having packages stolen from her mailbox, decided to use an ingenious method to find the culprit. She used a Apple AirTag To track down the alleged thief, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s DepartmentThe woman, whose identity has not been released, was the victim of several post office robberies in Los Alamoswhere he lived.

Authorities said Tuesday that the woman had several items stolen from her mailbox when she came up with the idea to track her stolen packages using the device.

the Apple AirTagwhich retails for $29, has become a popular tool since its launch in 2021, allowing users to locate everything from lost keys to lost wallets and luggage.

As noted news agencyThis morning, Monday, the deputies received a phone call reporting a new mail theft incident at the post office. The office was then able to track weather sign to street in Saint Maryabout 16 miles from the post office, where two suspects were arrested: a 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man from Riverside.

The Associated Press highlighted the effectiveness of the AirTag device in recovering stolen property. (Unsplash)

During the arrest, the package containing the device and other stolen items believed to belong to more than a dozen victims were found, according to authorities. The names of the suspects were also released. ABC NewsHe’s about to. Virginia Francesca Lara and Donald Ashton Terry.

Lara was booked into jail on charges including possession of checks with intent to commit fraud, conspiracy, identity theft and credit card theft. Bail was set at $50,000.

Terry, meanwhile, faces additional burglary charges and multiple theft-related arrest warrants in Riverside County, with bail set at $460,000.

AirTag tracking technology has made it possible to recover stolen items in related incidents. (Unsplash)

he Sheriff’s Department He praised the victim for his “proactive approach,” stressing that due care should also be taken in contacting law enforcement so that they can “safely detain the suspects,” without attempting to confront them directly. This detail is of utmost importance, as it is recommended not to confront criminals and let the authorities deal with dangerous situations.

The story gained national attention because of the ingenious way the victim handled the problem. news agency She said the device has helped many people track down their lost or stolen property since it was introduced. This particular case illustrates how technology can be a valuable tool in preventing and solving common crimes like mail theft.