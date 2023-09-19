The oldest country in the world with one in 10 people aged 80 or over

Japan has the largest older population in the world, measured by the proportion of people aged 65 and over, according to the United Nations.

For the first time in history, more than one in 10 residents in Japan are at least 80 years old.

Official data also shows that 29.1% of the Asian country’s 125 million people are aged 65 or over, a record high.

Japan has one of the lowest birth rates in the world and has long struggled to reverse declines in birth numbers.

This percentage is 24.5% in Italy and 23.6% in Finland, which rank second and third, respectively.

In Japan, people over the age of 65 are expected to make up 34.8% of the population in 2040, according to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

The employment rate of older people is among the highest in major economies: Workers aged 65 and older make up more than 13% of the Japanese workforce.

But this did little to ease the burden on social security spending in the country.

Japan passed a record budget for the next fiscal year, partly due to rising social security costs.

Efforts to increase the birth rate have achieved little success amid high costs of living and long working hours.

Birth rates are slowing in many countries, including neighboring countries, but the problem is particularly serious in Japan.

It is estimated that last year Fewer than 800,000 children were born in the countryThis is the lowest number since records began in the nineteenth century.

In the 1970s, this number was more than two million.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in January that his country was on the verge of being unable to function as a society due to its low birth rate.

However, authorities remain reluctant to accept migrant workers as a solution to low fertility.

Other countries in Asia face similar demographic challenges.

Last year, China’s population fell for the first time since 1961, while South Korea recorded the lowest fertility rate in the world.

