The Nicolás Maduro regime has confirmed the arrest of Ricardo Albacete Vidal, the businessman who hosted Maria Corina Machado in Táchira.

Attorney General of Venezuela, Tariq William SaabHe confirmed the arrest of the businessman. Ricardo Albacete Vidalto provide housing for the opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in state TachiraAs reported by various media outlets, the arrest took place recently and caused a huge uproar in the country’s political environment.

difficult He pointed out that Albasiti Vidal was arrested on charges that are still being clarified by the competent authorities. “We have continued to detain businessman Ricardo Albacete Vidal in compliance with the law,” he added. The prosecutor announced, adding that the ongoing investigation will determine any further involvement of the detainee in “illegal” activities. The exact circumstances that led to Albacete Vidal’s arrest have not yet been fully revealed.

Link Maria Corina Machado With Albacete Vidal became the focus of public attention, as the opposition leader was staying at the latter’s home on her campaign tour through the border state. Tachira.

In the context of, Maria Corina Machado She is a prominent opposition figure in Venezuela and has been a vocal critic of the president’s regime. Nicolas Maduro.

Maria Corina MachadoFor its part, there have been no official statements regarding Albacete Vidal’s arrest or the ongoing investigations. However, his supporters and political allies have expressed concerns about possible retaliation and additional obstacles to his future political activities. “Justice must be impartial and not used as a tool of oppression.” A Machado spokesman said in recent interviews.

condition TachiraThe area of ​​the incident was one of the most closely monitored due to its strategic geographic location and its history of political and social mobilization. National authorities monitored the presence of opposition figures in the area, and the arrest of Albacete Vidal appears to be part of this broader context of political control and management.

Venezuela’s opposition parties denounced the decision on Thursday. enforced disappearancein Caracas VidalThe Human Rights Commission of Venezuela, an organization led by Machado, reported on social media that Albacete Vidal was arrested by “officials of SEBIN (Bolivarian Intelligence Service).”

In addition, he noted that hours earlier, “their properties in the state of Tachira were raided, including the house where the Venezuelan opposition leader resides.”

the match The reason is He also condemned the arrest, which he described as “Unacceptable arbitrariness“which he blamed on the dictator Nicolas Maduro.

“Ricardo Albacete has committed no crime. We demand his immediate release.“They expressed the anti-Chavista formation in X, where they shared a post by the lawyer Omar Mora Tostawhich said the businessman was “persecuted for harboring Machado in his home” in Táchira and was “arbitrarily detained this afternoon in Caracas.”

For its part, the non-governmental organization A world without mistakes She condemned “the raid on a businessman’s home and industrial warehouses,” and called on the state to “provide… – Stop persecution, arbitrary arrests and raids. From the homes of citizens who think differently.

Likewise, he called for a “thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the search of the house where” Machado resided, and urged authorities to investigate the matter. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), among other international organizations, to “take note of and condemn the above-mentioned attacks.”

Candidate of the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unity Platform, former ambassador Edmundo Gonzalez UrrutiaHe denounced, on Monday, the closure by the National Integrated Customs and Tax Authority (SENIAT) for 14 working days of the restaurant that served him the previous day, upon his return from a missionary event in the west of the country.

This case – as he later recalled – “joins other cases that prove Disrespect of the authorities towards the Venezuelans“, referring to 16 other institutions – according to anti-Chavismo – that have been closed or searched in recent weeks by the Chavista regime, after receiving González Urrutia or Machado, who supports the candidacy of the former ambassador.

Among those banned are: Hotels And RestaurantsIn addition to independent workers who provided some services to the opposition, such as boatmen, motorcyclists, sound technicians and drivers, who were in some cases subjected to temporary arrest, a ban on sailing or the withholding of work tools, on the grounds of lack of documents or records.