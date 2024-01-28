The NFL announces Tiësto's historic participation in the Super Bowl

The match to determine the champion of the 2023 season will be the first in history to have a DJ present in warm-ups and intermissions

he Super Bowl XVIII I will have her Historical performance.

The NFL announced this week DJ multiple Grammy Award Winner, a potwill have it a class From the beginning of the match until the end.

a pot She will set the scene with her music from the moment the players come out to warm up at Allegiant Stadium and as the fans begin to take their seats, then she will do so during intermissions and later at the conclusion of the game.

Tiësto will participate in the Super Bowl during warmups, intermissions and at the end of the game. EPA/SWART Framework

This will be the first time in history that A Excellent DJ You will be happy during your breaks power.

“I'm excited to be a part of Super Bowl XVIII“Announce a pot Through a statement. “What's even more amazing is that it's in my favorite place: Las vigas. Thanks to the NFL for inviting me. “I can't wait to celebrate with you all at the big game!”

The NFL is starting to liven up the power with DJ Of his nature fiber In Miami, this will be the fifth year he continues this tradition.

Editorial selections

In previous years they also participated DJ Khaled in Miami, De Nice in Tampa Bay, Zedd in Los Angeles and DJ Snake in Phoenix.

“Every year we look to elevate our fans’ on-field experience,” said Tim Tobito, NFL Director of Presentations and Content. “With our first power in Las vigas It seems fitting to embrace the iconic legacy DJ In this city you do that a pot Bring your unique style to our biggest event.

“As one of DJ/ The most influential producers who helped define a culture Las vigas electronic music around the world, a pot “He is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable gaming experience for our fans, players and spectators everywhere.”

a pot He has been linked to sports in recent years, becoming DJ usual in Formula 1 races during the past season.