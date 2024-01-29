This was the big celebration between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won

Taylor Swift, seen as a good luck charm, has attended many Presidents' victories. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift was present at M&T Bank Stadium to Baltimore To support her boyfriend, Travis KelseyAnd his team Kansas City ChiefsIn a 17-10 win Asian Championship against the Crowsthus progressing to power. The singer was photographed celebrating on the field with the team, as A Passionate kiss And many hugs with Kelsey.

Swift with her friend Brittany Mahomesattended the event wearing a Red jacketa black skirt And socks Under long Black coatand enjoy the game from the adjacent box Cara Delevingne And Kelly Taylor.

During the meeting, Kelsey Record first drop from the game, at which point cameras caught Swift enthusiastically cheering on her current partner. Likewise, when hostility Isiah Pacheco He scored six points for HeadsSwift was seen Show 10 fingersreportedly referring to the player's jersey number CNBC.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared moments of joy after the Chiefs' win. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

As mentioned CBS NewsFor her part, Swift arrived at the stadium accompanied Brittany Mahomeswife Quarterback Subordinate Heads, Patrick Mahomes. And other celebrities, including Cara Delevingne, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively And Hugh Jackmanaccompanied Swift in previous games.

Swift's presence on Sunday in the game goes back to Special interest Because it might be the last time I see him play. Kelsey This season, note that the artist will resume her work “Tour of the Ages” in Japan Next February 7, with a concert scheduled for Tokyo dome On February 10, On the eve of the Super Bowl Which will be played on February 11th. There is still speculation about whether the artist will have time to travel to Las Vegas for the final.due to the time difference.

help Taylor Swift To matches Heads It has been steady since September last year, proving that it is what many netizens have dubbed “ Good luck charm For the team that won eight out of the 11 matches the singer attended.

The singer greatly celebrated her partner's landing during the decisive match. (USA Today Sports/Reuters)

Travis Kelseywho has been in a relationship with Swift since September 2023, previously expressed in New Heights Podcast. The excitement and challenge it represents Football playoff game, Highlight the importance of energy and support Both on and off the field of play. Despite the speculation and media attention surrounding their relationship, Kelce pointed out the importance of staying focused, cutting away from outside noise, and devoting himself fully to achieving success on the pitch.

Swift's presence at games Heads Her apparent positive impact has been a topic of discussion among fans, resulting in multiple signs of support. he mayor to Baltimore, Brandon Scottwarmly welcomed Swift via a social media post, reflecting the spirit of support among couples in the city.

This sporting event and the relationship between them Swift And Kelsey They not only captured the attention of the general public, but also formed a meeting point between… Pop music and professional sportsbringing together fans from both worlds.