The New York restaurant won two icons from southern Italy and is recognized for having the best pizza in the world

A Neapolitana pizza on New York’s Orchard Street is ranked second best in the world.

New York pizza is still the best in the world, no matter how it’s sliced. A Manhattan culinary classic has reclaimed the title of one of the world’s best, dethroning two icons from the South. Italy. A napoletana pizzaA restaurant located at 175 Orchard Street has once again topped the prestigious list globally. 50 Best PizzasReport New York Post.

“In a country accustomed to putting everything on pizza, Anthony’s proposes only pure tradition in ingredients, with extraordinary quality,” the site highlighted. This report states Anthony MangieriOwner A napoletana pizzaKnown for its marinara, margherita and Cossack styles, as well as offering a rotating alternative.

In 2022, Diego Vitagliano of Naples And I am Massanielli of Caserta Also, took first place A napoletana pizza In the second position. This year, the two Italian companies tied again, but this time in second place, behind the champion of the Lower East Side, as noted. New York Post.

Mangieri, from the first Jersey Shore and fan YankeesHe shared his gratitude in statements to CNN Travel: “It’s encouraging to be recognized after 30 years, especially in Naples, where pizza originated.”

“After 25 years, no one makes the dough in the restaurant except me,” Mangiri said. “Every pizza that people eat, I continue to make the dough every morning,” said the owner of the award-winning company.

Mangieri ensures detailed attention and creates the dough personally



This year, the top ten list includes other companies mentioned Pizza bar Third in Tokyo, control Fourth in Milan, and Napoli on the road Five in London. Tony’s Pizza Napolitana He finished sixth in San Francisco I am Tigli He finished seventh at San Boniface cnn.

“The recognition is appreciated, but ultimately, it’s not why I started, it’s why I continue to make every dumpling we serve at Una after all these years,” Mangiri said. CNN Travel.

And, he added, it inspires them to enter the restaurant every day with more love and care, without taking anything for granted. Among locals, Ribalta near Union Square ranked 19th, Don Antonio in Hell’s Kitchen ranked 30th, and L’Industrie in Brooklyn ranked 80th.

Mangieri also keeps specific details in his process: “The first thing that makes a really good pizza is the dough. “It’s not a specific recipe, but understanding how hydration and dough work and being able to adapt to all the variables involved,” he explained. CNN Travel.

However, for those who love more than pizza, the 50 Best Pizza Awards praise homemade ice cream and seasonal sorbets. A napoletana pizza.

Pizzeria San Marzano uses tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella and Sicilian sea salt.

