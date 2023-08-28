August 29, 2023

The new Toyota Tacoma makes its cinematic debut

Roger Rehbein August 28, 2023 2 min read

after Toyota To reveal the new generation of Tacoma to the world, the Japanese company has partnered with renowned North American publisher and producer DC to make its big screen debut with the movie “Blue Beetle”.

The action-packed film, full of heart and humor, features several generations of… Tacoma Meanwhile, Jaime Reyes is forever changed when an ancient piece of alien technology, the Scarab, turns a young college boy into the hero, The Blue Beetle.

