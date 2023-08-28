The new Toyota Tacoma makes its cinematic debut

after Toyota To reveal the new generation of Tacoma to the world, the Japanese company has partnered with renowned North American publisher and producer DC to make its big screen debut with the movie “Blue Beetle”.

The action-packed film, full of heart and humor, features several generations of… Tacoma Meanwhile, Jaime Reyes is forever changed when an ancient piece of alien technology, the Scarab, turns a young college boy into the hero, The Blue Beetle.

Toyota Tacoma

“Our talented team at CALTY Studio have tasked us with creating a tacoma that matches the unique design of the beloved and soon-to-be-iconic “taco” that Uncle Rudy has made over the years, but in a modern, integrated way.” With the new design of the 2024 Tacoma. said Tacoma chief engineer Sheldon Brown. “Hence the design for the Blue Taco and it was a pleasure to work on.”

Jaime and the entire Reyes family depend on your character Toyota Tacoma A third generation favorite throughout the movie. “Taco” is the pride and joy of Jaime’s uncle Rudy, played by George Lopez. That’s why Toyota invites you to the cinema to watch the movie to not only appreciate the pickup’s off-road capabilities, but also to anticipate the debut of the new fourth-generation Tacoma.

The new Tacoma features an i-FORCE engine rated at 278 horsepower

the new Tacoma It adopts the global TNGA-F platform used by other brand lines such as the Tundra and Sequoia, allowing it to integrate the innovative i-FORCE and i-FORCE MAX into the range.

The i-FORCE model is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine that generates 278 horsepower and 429 Nm of torque, while the i-FORCE MAX hybrid model with a 2.4 engine generates 326 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque.

Toyota introduces the i-FORCE MAX with 362 horsepower

The first new units Toyota Tacoma It will be delivered to customers in the United States by the end of 2023.