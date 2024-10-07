October 8, 2024

The new Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is officially presented: more of everything

The new Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is officially presented: more of everything

Zera Pearson October 7, 2024 2 min read

If just a few days ago we showed you the new Versys 1100, now it’s your turn Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX.


Jordi Emami

It doesn’t take much intelligence to deduce that they have the same engine, the new four-cylinder engine that has evolved. From 1,043 to 1,099 cc This was done by increasing the limit by 3 mm, from 56 to 59.0 mm and maintaining the diameter of 77 mm.

Kawasaki

The intake, throttle body (now 38mm) and flywheel were changed.larger, all for the sake of A Better response at low and medium speeds.

With all this, the engine torque increases in a special way, and in the year 1000 it reached 111 Newton meters at 8000 rpm, and it is now 113 Nm at 7500 rpm. In return, you lose maximum power, which ranges from 142 hp at 10,000 rpm to 136 hp at 9000 rpm. We don’t think this HP loss matters much to Ninja users, who will appreciate the full motor that also has a longer twist, for reduced consumption and noise.

Kawasaki

As in version 1100, The quick shift transmission can now be used from 1500 rpm, That is, almost out of idleness.

It continues to be manufactured in two versions, the standard SX and SXSEwhich it has brembo m4.32 caliper, Braided brake lines and shock absorbers Ohlins S46. In both versions the size of the rear disc ranges from 250 to 260 mm.

Kawasaki

There is no shortage of new decorations: Shiny Emerald Green / Black Diablo Metallic, Matte Graphenesteel Gray Metallic / Black Diablo Metallic, Matte Graphenesteel Gray Metallic / Black Diablo Metallic.

At the moment, Kawasaki Spain has not announced its prices on the official website.

See also  Uber trims its losses to $157 million driven by deliveries and deliveries

