December 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Nazca Lines continue to amaze: they find even more ancient designs

Phyllis Ward December 21, 2022 2 min read
A 2,000-year-old archaeological mystery has been destroyed by man 0:55

(Reuters) – More than a hundred new geoglyphs have recently been discovered on the ancient Peruvian plain Boy The surrounding areas could shed new light on the mysterious pre-Columbian artifacts that have intrigued scholars and visitors for decades.

After two years of field studies using aerial photography and drones, Peruvian and Japanese researchers from Yamagata University reported earlier this month the discovery of 168 new designs at a UNESCO World Heritage site on Peru’s southern Pacific coast.

Newly discovered geoglyphs drawn on a photograph were discovered by researchers. Credit: Yamagata University/Reuters

Geoglyphs, huge figures carved in the deserts of South America, date back more than 2,000 years and represent humans, cats, snakes, orcas, native birds, camels, and animals such as llamas, guanacos, and alpacas.

Peru was born

The researchers added white lines to the aerial images to show the newly discovered images. Credit: Yamagata University/Reuters

Jorge Olano, chief archaeologist for the Nazca Lines Research Programme, explained that the new figures had an average length of between two and six metres. Why the Nazca Lines, which can only be seen from the air, were created remains a mystery.

Masato Sakai, a Yamagata University professor who led the study, told Reuters the carvings uncovered this month are smaller and can be seen from the ground.

An iconic remnant of Peru’s rich history, the numbers are located about a three-hour drive from the capital, Lima.

Researchers have already discovered 190 figures in the area since 2004. But the vastness of the land they cover has complicated efforts to study and preserve the heritage.

generated lines

Captured in the photographs, the geoglyphs represent human figures and various animals. Credit: Yamagata University/Reuters

Yamagata University says the research will be used in studies that rely on artificial intelligence to help preserve the lines.

See also  Russia is preparing a decree to stop the exit of foreign investments

The university’s studies, in collaboration with the Peruvian government, have helped identify and protect an area facing threats from urban and economic development.

“Some geoglyphs are at risk of being destroyed due to the recent expansion of mining-related workshops in the archaeological park,” Sakai said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Mexico’s ambassador to Peru has been declared persona non grata and must leave the country within 72 hours

December 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Kylian Mbappe breaks the silence after losing the Qatar 2022 World Cup

December 20, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

DR is among the countries that received fewer remittances in 2022

December 20, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

What the service says about the storm approaching the US and how it will affect Christmas

December 21, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The Institute of Basic Sciences holds the first Doctor of Sciences

December 21, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Summary of the match Atlas vs Mazatlan (2-1). Objectives

December 21, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Nazca Lines continue to amaze: they find even more ancient designs

December 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward