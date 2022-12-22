Lopez Obrador accuses the Peruvian government of “choosing repression rather than democratic methods”.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador during a conference at the National Palace. Sachinka Gutierrez (EFE)

President Lopez Obrador accused the Peruvian government of expelling the Mexican ambassador to that country yesterday. This executive “is under intense questioning about its conduct, especially with regard to choosing repression rather than seeking a way out of the Peruvian conflict through dialogue and in the democratic way to call elections as soon as possible to avoid political instability.” Tensions between the two countries have been exacerbated in recent hours by Mexico’s decision To grant asylum to the family of the deposed president Peruvian Pedro Castillo. At 7 am this Wednesday, Castillo’s wife and children arrived in Mexico. The ambassador hasn’t arrived yet, but he’ll be back soon “because they gave him 72 hours, they were decisive, like that, police style, because that has nothing to do with democracy, right?” Lopez Obrador was fired.

The president has repeated that it was the “elites” that prevented Castillo from being able to govern, which led the country to the institutional crisis in which it plunged. He pointed out that “it was groups of economic and political forces and their personal ambitions that led to taking arbitrary measures such as declaring the ambassador persona non grata.” In any case, the Mexican government decided not to sever relations with Peru because “the embassy needed maintenance To provide protection for the Mexicans who live thereLopez Obrador said. Most of the tourists have already managed to leave and the return of those who still wish is being processed. “They are not alone,” said the chief.

Lilia Paredes, Arnold and Alondra Castillo at Mexico City Airport. Government of Mexico

López Obrador was also overly wordy in relation to the United States, whose government he lamented “always talks about democracy and in this case, instead of demanding respect for the will of the people and the democratically elected president, they have endorsed the quarrelsome maneuver to remove him.” He was asked why the Peruvian government did not make the same decision with the Mexican-American embassy.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo gave a speech on television on 7 December dissolving Congress, as a new motion of censure against him was to be discussed that afternoon, but was not supported by his co-religionists, who called it an immediate aftermath. coup. Castillo was arrested when he tried to reach the Mexican Embassy and remains in prison today. Vice President Dina Boulwart took over the government in the country, as dictated by the Peruvian constitution, and since then relations with Mexico have been tense, and Boulwart is not satisfied with the president’s statements regarding the crisis. The disturbances spread to Leaders of Argentina, Colombia and Boliviawho supported the deposed Castillo.

Lopez Obrador has always adhered to the dictation of the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, but on this occasion he uttered harsh words against what happened in Peru. Today he criticized that government’s decision to delay calling elections until 2024, when they were scheduled for next year. “Why don’t they immediately call for elections to choose a new president and as long as there is an interim president for this purpose? This way people can reasonably and democratically expect the conflict to be dealt with. But he said the desire to impose powers by force, using the army, will unfortunately lead to more suffering and lack of Stability He was referring to the protests that have broken out in the country since December 7, which have already caused more than 25 deaths.

The president has insisted that, with regard to the Peruvian conflict, Mexico has “only made its position public.” “We will always defend the right to asylum, as it is part of our foreign policy,” he added. “It bothered them [al Gobierno peruano] That we do not recognize the President, but we never recognize foreign authorities, for these matters belong to the people. This acknowledgment which they give to other governments brought about legally or through usurpation is not an ordinary thing and we have experienced it on other occasions, the fact that the United States had to recognize us.

Subsequently, the President announced his intention to amend Article 33 of the Constitution so that no one could be expelled from Mexico by using the National Institute of Immigration for this purpose. The Minister of the Interior, Adan Augusto López, was responsible for bringing up this issue. It said that the second paragraph of the aforementioned article “was used with discretion to expel citizens, such as professors, ambassadors, and researchers.” He cited several cases in the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto and Felipe Calderón, among them some singers like Manu Chao or ETA terrorists. The government will propose amending the article to ensure a hearing for foreigners before they are expelled.

Subscribe here to me the news From EL PAÍS México and receive all the essential information about current affairs in this country