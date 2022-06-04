June 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Danilo Medina "no sabe" si el Ministerio Público lo está investigando

Danilo Medina “does not know” whether the Public Prosecution Office is investigating him

Phyllis Ward June 4, 2022 2 min read

Former President of the Republic Daniel MedinaHe said he did not know if the Public Prosecution Office was investigating him.

After his presence this Friday in the House of Representatives of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) Voting for the new members of the National Discipline and Ethics CourtThe city avoided making statements, but partly responded to a question posed by journalists.

And the journalist asked: “The president, just to see if it is true that the Public Prosecution is investigating the matter or not, as one of the members of this body said,” to which the former president replied with a simple phrase, “I don’t.” You know ‘as he’s walking away towards your car.

After avoiding further statements and getting into his car, PLD’s legal secretary, Jose Dantes, accused prosecutors of wanting to harm the former president’s character.

Dantes declared that within the PLD there is no fear that Medina will be investigated.

Pepca has not found anything from Danilo Medina

The Litigation Coordinator of the Deputy Specialized Anti-Administrative Corruption (BIPCA), Myrna Ortiz, confirmed that she is investigating the former President of the Republic, Danilo Medina.

“Vamos a decir que no se han encontrado elementos suficientes, que es una condicionante de la ley”, dijo Ortiz al ser entrevistada en el programa El Despertador, del Grupo SIN, que se transmite cada mañana por Color Visión, desde las 8:00 morning.

He said that although an investigation had been conducted and pointed out in the Antipulpo and Coral-Coral 5G cases, they had not found “sufficient elements” to allow them to charge former President Danilo Medina with corruption.

See also  Samantha Geron's mother blames the government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo for what happened to her daughter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Who is Sandra Abenader, a retired MP from the PLD party?

June 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Abenader increases the income of military retirees under $10,000

June 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

What topics do they deal with and what is the purpose of the Summit of the Americas?

June 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Possible Tropical Hurricane 1 Reduces Rainfall in South Florida and the Keys – NBC 7 South Florida

June 4, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Maciej Lowenstein, the physicist who loved jazz

June 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Watch here today a live broadcast of History 1 of Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23

June 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Danilo Medina “does not know” whether the Public Prosecution Office is investigating him

June 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward