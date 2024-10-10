CONCACAF announced that the Inglewood, California, facility will host the final matches of the UEFA Nations League in 2025 and 2027.

“CONCACAF announced that Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, has been selected to host the next two editions of the World Series Finals CONCACAF Nations League. The competition matches will be played at a world-famous stadium Sophie’s playgroundone of the main headquarters of 2026 FIFA World Cup And home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers. In 2023, the stadium also hosted the CONCACAF Penn Gold Cup Final Mexico and Panama“Concacaf reported.

SoFi Stadium will host the CONCACAF Nations League final. Imago7

“We’re very excited about it Sophie’s playgroundone of the best stadiums in the world, will host the next two editions of the World Cup Finals CONCACAF Nations League Hollywood Park will host a series of activities so fans can celebrate this tremendous competition. “The CONCACAF Nations League has transformed men’s national football in our confederation, providing opportunities for all our associations to thrive and compete to reach the next level,” said the CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice-President. Victor Montagliani.

In previous editions, it was the Final Four of League of Nations It was held in Denver in 2021, Las Vegas in 2023, and Arlington, Texas, in 2024. It was not held in any of these tournaments Mexico He was able to win the competition title. USA He is the actor who dominates the competition, showing off the awards for the first three editions. For her part, MexicoOn two occasions he took second place and on one occasion he took third place.