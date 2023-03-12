The NASA Crew-5 mission has already left the International Space Station and is returning to Earth

NASA’s Crew-5 mission has already left the International Space Station and returned to Earth (REUTERS)

the mission Crew 5 US Space Agency a pot And SpaceX It was finally abandoned during the wee hours of Saturday International Space Station No problems and travels back to Land.

the crew of four -Americans Josh Cassada And Nicole Onabo Manthe Japanese Koichi Wakata and Russian Anna Kikina– , who spent almost six months in the space lab, It will land Sunday night in waters near Florida, In the United States, namely “near Tampa, off the west coast of the state,” according to NASA.

“The crew is incredibly proud of the work we accomplished while we were there. We are excited to be back on our beautiful planet and to these amazing people.” Cassada commented in the past hours.

At 02:20 local time on Saturday, Vessel the Dragon From SpaceX, otherwise known as to bearHe made the journey in the midst of the darkness of space. His class was broadcast live by the agency and coverage will end with his arrival on planet Earth.

The crew spent six months on the International Space Station conducting space studies (AP)

this “Voice Mission” It includes live discussions between astronauts in space and flight controllers, as well as support personnel at laboratories in the United States.

The mission’s departure was suspended twice, last Wednesday and Thursday, due to weather problems. The crew will be replaced by members Crew 6that reached the International Space Station in the past March 3rd to take over for the next six months.

It comes to Stephen Bowen And Warren Hoburg – Mission commander and commander from NASA and specialists Sultan Najdi -follower United Arab Emirates Space Agency– And Andrei Fedyaev -From the Russians Roscosmos-.

His work will mainly depend on paving the way for “L human exploration beyond low earth orbit improving life on earthNASA commented, which in turn announced that it is planning to do so 2024 a manned mission to the moonas part of Artemis program.

Crew 6 has taken over the mission of the International Space Station, which will remain there for another six months (Reuters)

For its part, the outgoing expedition arrived 6 October to the space lab—after a flight of about 30 hours—and spent six months conducting the International Space Station Scientific and technical experiments and station maintenance tasks.

The first mission to the station was on a SpaceX ship, which began in 2020, led by a woman: American member of Wailacki Tribe-Round Valley IndianAnd Nicole Onabo Manthe first member of this society to reach space.

With the so-called commercial program with private companies such as Elon Musk, with which it signed a contract in 2014 for $ 2.6 billion, NASA has resumed flights to the International Space Station from American soil, something it has not done since the end of the program. Ferries in 2011.

(with information from EFE)

