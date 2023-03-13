WhatsApp | Find out what happens when an account holder dies | jobs | Tools | trick | Correspondence | Play DEPOR

The most important courier service in the world we are talking about The WhatsAppIt was first launched in the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS more than fifteen years ago, however, users still have many doubts about the aforementioned app belonging to the Meta company, and among these doubts are the following:What happens to my account if I die?‘, is something we at Depor will explain to you right away.

It is possible that you are going through a bad time that someone close to you no longer exists, but at the same time you are also worried about the personal information that the deceased person left in their WhatsApp account, the best is to delete it, however, it is suddenly protected by fingerprint or verification Two steps, how can it be erased? The answer is instinctively simple, though we’ll explain the process later.

This happens with your WhatsApp account if you die

The WhatsApp He will delete your account if you die, but due to inactivity, not the main reason.

Meta states that after being offline for 120 days, your account and all of its information, including text messages, media files, and settings, will be automatically deleted.

Another important detail is that if the app detects that someone has logged in to review or reply to messages, it will reset the 120-day count back to zero.

In case the WhatsApp account is not protected by the fingerprint, it is possible to enter and delete it manually.

Just open the app > go to ‘Settings’ > ‘Account’ > ‘Delete account’ > choose a country and enter your phone number.

You will receive an authentication code and finally the account will be deleted forever.

Steps to become invisible on WhatsApp

Hide "online": To do this, go to Settings & Privacy and tap on Last Connected Time. Then indicate "Nobody" and that "Online" is the same as the last time you connected.

Hide last connected time: Just go to Settings, Privacy, Last Connected Time and there is a sign that no one has seen this information.

Put the name blank: To do this, go to this link. Then you should click on Copy to clipboard and now go to WhatsApp, info, and paste the message with your blank name.

empty info: It is very similar to the previous step, just paste the blank code in the info section.

Hide your profile picture: With this, you will not only be able to set certain people not to see your profile picture, but also so that no one can see it, so many will wonder who wrote them.

