The Museum of Natural Sciences is open for free and packed with activities for its anniversary

On this Sunday, October 20th National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN) It’s its 253rd anniversary and to celebrate it has prepared a day full of activities for all audiences. from Scientific demonstrations To workshops that will spark young children’s curiosity about nature and the human mind. Best of all, admission to the museum will be free all day!

The festival will begin with scientific presentations held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside and outside the museum. Promoters and curators will show the public the secrets of the research and collections through Games, crafts and experiments. So, for example, attendees will be able to excavate a site in search of fossil remains, discover the basics of the museum through small visits conducted by CEATE, and even take home a souvenir by taking a photo during the photo shoot. Small visits and excavations will take place during 20 minutes from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and on-site registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

On the occasion of the museum’s anniversary celebration It opens its doors for freeVisitors will have the opportunity to admire the permanent collection and enjoy temporary exhibitions without having to pay, just by collecting tickets at the box office.





Museums to go with kids

The National Museum of Natural Sciences is one of Madrid’s favorite museum places to enjoy with children, but there are many other institutions that welcome little ones with exhibitions designed for them or with activities adapted to help them learn about art, culture and science while they know better, playing. Here are the basics.

