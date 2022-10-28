October 28, 2022

The monkey said goodbye to his owner: He climbed into the coffin and started kissing it

Phyllis Ward October 28, 2022 2 min read
The chief can be seen giving kisses and caressing the man in the coffin. (Twitter: @Ranzy85)

Pitambaram Rajan, 56, died last Monday after falling ill with a sudden illness at his home near the forest in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. But his funeral had a very special and tender detail: hit a monkey in the face and the Goodbye with a kiss.

During his life, he formed a close bond with a wild gray langur, who would feed him fruit and biscuits every day in his house.

In the video that transformed Widely, you can see how the deceased’s principal friend took the opportunity to say his last goodbye when relatives took the animal to the funeral. The langur crouched on the edge of Rajan’s open coffin and caress her face gently.

A monkey bids farewell to his human friend, pats his face and is accepted at his funeral.

Then the monkey continued offers of affection and Kisses on the headawakening tenderness not only among the attendees but also on social networks.

The family members were eventually forced to gently carry the stunned monkey away from the scene, after he tried to grab his friend’s hand to catch him.

The video was posted on social media and affected thousands of animal lovers around the world.

Monkey says goodbye to his human friend at his funeral.
Monkey says goodbye to his human friend at his funeral.

“This guy has earned love,” “respect,” and “very touching” were some of the messages users shared when watching the animated episode.

The langur is a primate and is endemic to central eastern India, where it is considered sacred. It is characterized by a gray or brown color in which the face and black hands stand out.

See also  These are the key dates for the visa lottery for fiscal year 2023. Venezuela is out of draw | Univision Immigration News

One of the most important legends says that a primate burned its face and tail when it set fire to the demon city of Ravana in Sri Lanka. This myth can come from the appearance of the langur.

