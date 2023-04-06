The Mexican cries when she realizes she must pay a fortune in taxes

On March 30, a TikTok user shared a video on her profile where she is seen crying, After you have received an email with the amount of taxes you must pay.

the woman who Currently in CanadaHe did not expect that his debts to the country would be so high, especially to those with an average salary, as is the case for him.

Stephanie showed, amidst her nerves and tears, that the e-mail she received from the Government of Canada suggested that she cancel her tax debt as soon as possible, which is $4,400, roughly $20 million Colombian pesos.

According to the newspaper “Al Comercio”, Paying taxes in Canada can be more than 33% on income earned in the most recent tax year.

Reason enough to start saving from the first job, because it is also not a country where the way of life is very cheap.

“Jesus!”said the user who does not know whether to laugh or cry in the midst of her crisis. “What happens if I don’t pay taxes?”he added. Then he began to relate that he really did not have a full-time job in that country.

“Hope you can work it out, or else we’ll see you here eating tacos again”, “What a great way to start your day. Pay the taxes!” You could tell he didn’t know what he was getting into when he got into Canada I imagine he asked his Mexican friends for help. Are some of the comments made by netizens in the girl’s video.

However, in another post, the Mexican tiktoker was a little more optimistic and had a solution in this regard, as she received some advice from people who know the subject.

According to the web portal “Finanzas Claras”, Canada is the ninth largest economy in the world. And in terms of per capita income, it is one of the most prosperous countries.

While HSBC, a British multinational banking and financial services company states that Canada is among the ten countries most valued by expats.

