Time Out selects the best cities with public transportation

(CNN) – Europe and Asia dominate a new list of the world’s best public transit cities.

Time Out, a publisher of city guides from around the world, polled 20,000 people in 50 cities to find out what they thought of their local public transit systems.



top tenout of a total of 19 cities, corresponds perfectly with destinations in Asia and Europe, with Berlin taking the top spot.

The best city in North America is New York, which ranks 15th, and no other continent is represented: better luck next year in Buenos Aires, Doha and Melbourne.

Although only residents are surveyed, this list is also useful for travelers when deciding where to go and how to get around.

What does it mean to have good public transportation?

Public transportation is a broad term that includes subways, surface trains, buses, trams, and even ferries.

To make the Time Out list, at least 80% of residents surveyed had to agree that it was easy to get around their city using public transportation.

According to Time Out data, 97% of Berliners have a positive opinion of their city’s public transport infrastructure, praising the network’s reliability, convenience and safety.

But there are other factors to consider when traveling by train or bus: aesthetics.

Stockholm ranked seventh among the cities praised for the beauty of its metro stations. Many of Tunnelbana’s so-called stations feature stunning and colorful designs, earning it the title of “the longest running art gallery in the world.”

Not only Seasons is known for its aesthetics.

Known locally as “ding-dings” because of the sound they make, Hong Kong’s famous sky trains even have their own Pantone colour, “HK Tram Green”.

Today’s trams come in a wide range of colors and designs, but the iconic hue dates back to the post-WWII era, when the British Army had a surplus of green paint.

appeared in Asia

Seven of the 19 cities most popular for their public transportation systems are located in Asia.

Most of them are in East Asia: Singapore, Shanghai and Taipei have been highly praised, but Mumbai has broken through to 19th place.

The Indian city recently introduced Chalo Pay, a new app that makes it easy to book and pay for transport tickets without having to carry cash.

But it was Tokyo, the third best city on the continent. Public transportation has been praised for being well-maintained, efficient, and easy to use, even for non-Japanese speakers.

Europe stars

Six of the 19 largest cities were in Europe, and two more, London and Edinburgh, were in the United Kingdom.

Many of these cities have been praised for having a unified payment system that covers various forms of transportation.

In Copenhagen, a standard trip might include water taxis that ferry passengers through the port, while in Amsterdam, on No. 10, it’s easy to switch between buses, trains, and trams.

It’s probably no coincidence that the two cities also appeared on CNN’s list of the world’s best cities to explore by bike.

1 of 8 | 1. Berlin, Germany – Nearly 13% of all trips in the city are made by bike, nearly double the proportion of 20 years ago. In some inner suburbs, the percentage is as high as 20%. This is particularly impressive because of its long winters, frigid cities, plentiful public transportation, and status as the capital of a country with a long tradition of building cars and driving them at absurd highway speeds.

2 of 8 | 2. Copenhagen, Denmark – Almost like omitting France on the list of countries with very good cheese, a list of the best cycling cities that excludes Copenhagen would not be correct. More than half of the population of the Danish capital rides bicycles. A bike to work or school An estimated population of 650,000 bikes, there are slightly more bikes than there are people. Many are available for tourists to rent, and Copenhagen’s compact dimensions and tolerable traffic make it an ideal city to explore by bike. See also Ukraine prepares for a cold, dark winter

3 of 8 | 3. Montreal, Canada — True to tradition, one of the few North American cities on these lists, Montreal in Canada began building bike lanes in the 1980s and now has nearly 400 miles of bike lanes. And the addition of its pioneering municipal and popular bike-sharing scheme, Bixi, a model later launched in Paris and London, means a huge amount of bike use, especially in a place where winter temperatures of more than 10°C are seen as dangerously high. tropical. Biking stats for Montreal suggest the city still has work to do, and cycling groups say plenty of cyclists hit the busy streets.

4 out of 8 | 4. PORTLAND, USA – According to the American Cyclists Association, an estimated 2,100 races, rides, and other cycling events are held in Portland each year.

5 out of 8 | 5. Utrecht, The Netherlands – Lists like this traditionally begin with Amsterdam, but while the Netherlands’ most populous city certainly loves bikes, we’ve canceled it because of the hordes of tourists swinging by on red bikes for rent. Instead, we headed southeast. On to Utrecht, a city that claims to be the world’s largest bike-friendly destination. In its midst, up to 50% of all journeys are made by bicycle, and local authorities are building 12,500-seat bicycle parking spaces, the largest in the world.

6 of 8 | 6. Sevilla, Spain – Seville is the answer to those who say that promoting urban bicycle use is too ambitious and takes decades. In 2006 the government of the Andalusian capital was upset by the city’s four daily rush hours (yes, four! This is the southern part of Spain where they take naps) they decided to take action, there were many who were against it, and critics pointed out that Spain had few traditions commuter cycling, and some wondered who would bike in the summer for the hottest spots in Europe and might risk coming to work sweaty as if they had just been driven through a mechanical car wash.Undaunted, the city has laid out nearly 50 miles of bike lanes bikes a year (there are now nearly 80 miles) and commissioned a municipal bike rental scheme called Sevici. See also The Vatican approves the canonization of the martyrs Rutilio Grandi and Cosme Spesoto

7 of 8 | 7. Tokyo, Japan – In this large and busy metropolis, 14% of all trips are made by bike. There are practical reasons why many Tokyoites prefer cycling for short trips. Before you can even buy a car in town, you must prove you have an on-street parking space (rare and expensive). Cycling here is different. few people to work by bicycle; Distances tend to be long and the mass transit system is highly efficient. Instead, games tend to be about the neighborhoods that make up a city.

8 out of 8 | 8. Bogota, Colombia – Colombia’s capital isn’t as bike-friendly as the other cities on this list, with 5% of trips in Bogota involving bikes, adding to the number of cars and smog. Nevertheless, it deserves a place for the effort, especially when enticing so many citizens in a private and often crowded city; The population is fast approaching nine million to ride a bike, did we mention it’s located at 2,600 meters above sea level? Anyone considering pedaling as a tourist should prepare for the first day or so.

EU sustainability initiatives are leading many metropolitan areas to introduce incentives to reduce car traffic. Whether you travel by tram, train or bike, it is a way to visit major tourist attractions while reducing your carbon footprint.

The best cities in the world in terms of public transportation