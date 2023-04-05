Sanna Marin resigned from her position as chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party of Finland after the defeat in the elections

SDP President and Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin addresses the media at Parliament House in Helsinki, Finland. Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa via Reuters

On Wednesday, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced her resignation from her position as head of the Social Democratic Party, after she was unable to reaffirm her victory in the parliamentary elections held last Sunday.

Marine He will continue in office until the SDPwhich fell from first to third place in that election, behind conservatives and the far right, His successor will be elected in September.

The leader of the Social Democratic Party told Finnish media that despite the defeat, she is satisfied with the result achieved by the Social Democratic Party in these elections, as it was able to increase the number of its seats.

a little excited She stated that these three long years at the helm of the government were difficult for her and tested her ability to resist.

These have been very difficult years and difficult times. With this election result, I feel I have a chance to turn the page in my private life.”

Marin, who aspires to be re-elected as prime minister, will continue her political career as an MP, although before that she will lead her party through negotiations with the Conservatives to form the next executive coalition.

The SDP is ready to rule. We are strong negotiators, but we are also a cooperative party that has been in government many times in Finnish history.”

Asked what she thinks is her legacy, Marín said the SPD is “more united than ever” and that she is confident it will continue to be this way after her resignation.

The Social Democratic Party won 19.9% ​​of the vote in last Sunday’s elections, up 2.2 points from the previous election, and managed to increase the number of its deputies in Eduskunta (parliament) from 40 to 43.

Finnish Prime Minister and leader of the Social Democratic Party, Sanna Marin (L), with National Coalition Party leader, Petteri Urbu, during a media briefing on the occasion of the country’s parliamentary elections held at the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland, April 2, 2023. Lehtikuva/ Heikki Saukkomaa via REUTERS

Although the result drops the Social Democratic Party to third place, behind the conservative Kokomos party and the far-right True Vinz party, it marks the first time in two decades that a prime minister’s party has gained support after his term ends.

Conservative leader Petteri Urbu plans to start negotiations next week to form an all-party government with parliamentary representation, in a bid to achieve a coalition with a large majority in Edusukunta.

Celebrate “It’s a great victory” Petrie Orbo53, former minister and leader of the National Coalition, winner of the elections, to cheers from his supporters.

“We will start negotiations to form a government in Finlandadded Orpo, who He has the option of forming a left-wing alliance with the Social Democratic Party in Marin (SDP) or the anti-immigrant, Eurosceptic Finnish Party..

(With information from EFE and AFP)

