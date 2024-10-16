October 16, 2024

The Menendez brothers’ aunt reveals important details about the past

Eric Menendez in 2016 and Lyle Menendez in 2018. Photo: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation/AP

Joan Vandermeulen has been supporting her nephews, the Menendez brothers, since the day they were arrested for the 1989 murders of her sister, Kitty Menendez, 47, and her brother-in-law, Jose Menendez, 45.

All these years later, Vander Meulen, now 92, still supports them, pushing for their release from a San Diego prison, where they are serving a life sentence without parole.

In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Vandermeulen says she finds it difficult to talk about Lyle, 56, and Eric, 53. “I care about them very much,” she says. “I’m shocked now when I think about it.”

She continues her talk about what makes her angry, saying: “The truth is that they are in the situation they are in. “They don’t deserve any of this.”

He added: “They were exploited and abused, and there seems to be no end to this matter.”

Surprisingly, she said her nephews tried to convince Kitty to leave Jose. “They promised her they would take care of her and everything,” Vandermeulen says.

But Kitty stayed.

Vandermeulen says she is encouraged by the recent announcement by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón that his office is reviewing new evidence supporting her father’s abuse allegations for a possible new sentencing.

