The meeting point for shopping and entertainment at SPS

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

trade Center Mega Mall It has become so deeply rooted in consumers’ taste and preferences that today it has become Meeting point and reference For the residents of San Pedro Sula. Families getting together to celebrate a birthday, friends getting together to go to the movies, or employees having coffee while talking about work projects, all have one thing in common: they are looking for Comfort, proximity and a wide range of options. to pick. Since its opening in 2017, Mega Mall has surprised with Innovative architectural design Which contributes modernity to the city’s urban planning, becoming a structural reference.

But along with its modern facilities, the mall transformed the shopping and entertainment options that were prevalent at the time. Today, Mega Mall is a center where Healthy EntertainmentCultural diversity, variety of shopping options and most importantly, safety of visitors.

They also welcomed hundreds of Businessmen who grew up next to the mallhas been able to bring the end customer closer to major brands that had not previously reached the Southeast segment. But Mega Mall is not stopping, in recent months it has taken an accelerated turn towards Grandma’s direction In stores and service proposals that it is working to promote in the south-eastern, south-western, north-eastern and western sectors of the city.

Shopping is fun! Mega Mall is the perfect place to buy everything you need, from technology products to home or personal care products, as it deals with a variety of concepts in different fields. They have arrived in recent months. New stores: Lili Pink, Beauty Markets, Imagine Barber Shop, Hollywood, Monks Perfumery, Anime Dreams, Crocs, Van Heusen, Steren, Banco Cuscatlán, Adidas, is the brand's first official store in Honduras. Mario Alejandro Faraj, Adidas' chief marketing officer, points out that they chose to open a store in Mega Mall "because of its strategic location and the large traffic it attracts." He claims that mall visitors are often interested in them. Fashion & Lifestyle Origin. "Many people are familiar with the adidas brand and appreciate the quality, innovation and design we offer." At Mega Mall, Adidas caters to the needs of demanding customers, offering them: Personal and exclusive shopping experienceThe famous brand has a wide range of products ranging from high-performance sports shoes to clothing and accessories for children, women and men, combining practicality with style. This is how Mega Mall always is. One step ahead of everyone else: Very soon new shoe stores will arrive with well-known lines such as Sketchers and New Era, and in the restaurant area La Carbonera.

Cinema is pure emotion. big cinema It has the best technology to enjoy the world’s blockbuster movie premieres in an immersive environment, with complete privacy and comfort (maximum 10 people), personal attention and a large space of its own to enjoy this experience.

This has been the key to the success of Metrocinemas, which has five regular rooms, 2 VIP semi-rooms and two Sky BOX Pro.

This has been the key to the success of Metrocinemas, which has five regular rooms, 2 VIP semi-rooms and two Sky BOX Pro.

The joy of eating. The food court at Mega Mall is a favorite of Sampedrans for its diverse offering where they run excellent promotions with products prepared to the highest quality standards. It is the perfect place for groups of people with different tastes and preferences. With a capacity of 1,200 people, it is one of the largest food halls in the country, ensuring that customers always find space to enjoy their favourite dishes, alone or in large groups. Impact events. Mega Mall is famous for its constant activity in events, which range from exhibitions for entrepreneurs held every weekend to huge thematic events held in the central square and become activities with a great impact on the number of visitors. The latest one was held during the Juniana exhibition under the Mega Fest concept, which attracted More than 120,000 people In just one week. The impact of these events lies in the fact that the audience not only comes to enjoy and have fun, but also interacts with the participating brands by winning prizes.