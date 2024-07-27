The lesser-known side of Nacho Palau, Miguel Bosé’s ex-husband: cancer, a heartbreaking loss and two court battles

Nacho Palau, in a photo he posted on his personal Instagram page

Nacho Palau Once again, she has made headlines after being revealed in an exclusive report by the magazine. Read %s Who filed a lawsuit against his former partner Miguel Bosé because he does not allow him to exercise his right Father of her four children Shared. A chapter that adds to the controversial and secretive love story between the sculptor and the singer.

translator Highwayman lover They met Valencia in the early 1990s, and the sculptor, who was 19 at the time, impressed the singer, who was 37 at the time, in a nightclub in Valencia. Without knowing it, That moment was the beginning of their love story..

Their chemistry, their complicity, their closeness were such that Palau, who was starting his career as a sculptor and studying for a chemistry degree in Turia, changed his life 180 degrees. Valencia left everything and moved to Miguel Bosé’s house in Somosaguas.The artist had always been reserved about his personal life, so, although his relationship with Palau was strengthening, no details of his engagement were publicly known, and only the most intimate circle of Palau’s interpreter were. Bandits I knew they were a couple. To the rest of the world, Nacho Palau was just another member of their team.

Nacho Palau and Miguel Bossé in a file photo. (Europa Press)

In 2010, They both decided to start a family.By that time, the couple had been in a relationship for 15 years, so they were ready to take this important step. In this way, two eggs were fertilized. Diego and Tadeo were born first, then Ivo and Telmo, but they were all born in 2011, with an age difference of only eight months.

Although Miguel Bosé spoke openly about his quadruple paternity, the truth is that, just as in his love story, Nacho Palau was a character stayed in the shadowsAlthough the arrival of their four children filled the couple with happiness, the truth is that problems soon began. So much so that Valencia himself declared that fatherhood had changed Miguel’s personality, leading to his emergence as Strong relationship crisis. “Miguel started to become obsessed with the safety of the children and this obsession became bigger…” he said. Ten minutes.

It was then that they changed their residence to Panama, a decision that marked a turning point in their relationship.”We got along terribly.“His behavior, his personality, his way of being, everything was overwhelming,” the sculptor recalled in the post. Coexistence became unsustainable, In 2018, after 26 years together, they decided to separate. With their biological offspring.

The photo Nacho Palau posted on Instagram hours before the trial began, with the caption “Brothers forever.” (IG: Nacho Palau)

Nacho Palau was not happy with the decision to have his children live separately. Thus, in 2020, he filed a lawsuit against Miguel Bosé, which led to his secret family situation making headlines in the national and international press. The sculptor’s idea was Get the same affiliation as the four brothers So that both would benefit from joint custody with the same visitation regime. However, he could not achieve his goal, because the judge decided that each of them would stay with their children: Miguel with Diego and Tadeo and Nacho with Ivo and Telmo.

In 2022, former participant in Survivors He was diagnosed with lung cancer, which put his life on hold. The condition split his life in two, but fortunately he managed to overcome it. The one who did not suffer the same fate was his mother, Lola Medina, who died at the age of 76 from this serious disease. Mother and son faced cancer at the same time, and each was the greatest support for the other.Rest in peace and thank you for being the best mom in the world.“I couldn’t be more proud and grateful,” he wrote in a farewell on social media.

Nacho Palau and Miguel Bossé in archive photos

Currently, Nacho Palau has filed a new lawsuit against Miguel Bosé because he prevents him from spending time with his children. “Last summer, the children went on holiday to Mallorca because Miguel had a house there. They were supposed to come back with me to spend half of the holiday in Chelva, but Miguel didn’t allow the kids. Who lives with him to come with me. He revealed to: “I left my mother and family without seeing them.” Read %s.

“I treat him badlyBut I need some quality time with my kids. I don’t see the kids who live with Miguel all year round and when they come to my house they have a good time. “Well, in quotes, because Miguel is always controlling everything,” Valencia said. “He doesn’t let me live. I’m not allowed to act like a father. However, I want those fifteen days we have in the summer. We don’t have vacations anymore. I took my kids to Mexico and they’ve traveled alone two or three times… In the end, it’s all annoying, it’s not fair!He said tired of the situation.

