The launch of the Boeing Starliner was announced on Saturday, June 1

Roger Rehbein May 31, 2024 1 min read

(CNN) — Boeing’s long-awaited Starliner is now scheduled to launch to the International Space Station on Saturday, June 1 after NASA and Boeing teams agreed to go. The launch is scheduled to take place at 12:25 p.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to a NASA statement.

The last crewed mission of the Boeing Starliner was scheduled for Saturday, May 25, but was canceled after a helium leak was reported the week before, according to Boeing.

“NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sonny Williams returned to Kennedy on May 28 and will remain in quarantine in the Neil A. Armstrong Propulsion and Operations Building until launch on Saturday,” NASA says. “The crew was previously isolated in Houston as mission teams worked to resolve numerous issues with the rocket and spacecraft since the initial launch attempt was aborted on May 6.”

NASA says there are several launch dates available, including Sunday, June 2, Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6.

A pre-launch press conference is scheduled for Friday at 1:00 p.m.

