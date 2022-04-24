The last minute! The Mexican Embassy in Cuba offers 16,000 appointments

The Embassy of Mexico in Cuba has just published a letter indicating “improvements in the dating system in Cuba”.

In a note from the State Department, they report that various improvements have been made to the appointment system.

Given its importance, we transcribe an entire text:

As part of the modernization of the dating systems of the State Department, it has been reported that various improvements have been made to the Citas Cuba system.

These changes will take effect on Saturday, April 23, and are intended to expand the availability of appointments, make their tasks transparent, and remove middlemen or managers.

Beginning at 2:00 PM (CDT) on April 23, 2022, 16,000 dates will be made available to carry out consular formalities in front of the Embassy of Mexico in Cuba for the period between May and December 2022.

It is important to clarify that the date and time of these appointments will be set automatically until their availability is exhausted, in the order in which they were requested on the website.

To access an appointment, from today all people must create a new user in citacuba.sre.gob.mxselect the action to be performed and verify your identity by clicking on the link that will be emailed to you.

Once the above steps are completed, the user will receive an appointment confirmation email, including the date and time. If the appointments are exhausted, the user will be registered in the system and will be notified when new appointments are available.

It is important to clarify that appointments scheduled until April 29 are still valid and will be attended, so it is not necessary to do the previous steps in such cases.

It is reiterated that the Embassy of Mexico in Cuba offers appointments for consular services only through the website citacuba.sre.gob.mx, which is centrally managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Appointments are free, personal and non-transferable; The system contains multiple locks and security measures that prevent tampering or transfer to persons other than those whose data was originally registered. Users are encouraged to avoid sharing their personal data with third parties who offer to schedule appointments on their behalf, as such appointments may be canceled without notice.

The Department of State continues to work to improve the availability of its services at the Embassy of Mexico in Cuba. To this end, improvements are being made to the efficiency of our operations, additional personnel will be placed in the documentation department and service hours will soon be extended.

For any question, complaint or comment regarding the scheduling of appointments at the Consular Offices of Mexico, the email is made public [email protected]

Update

explanatory note for Cuban Guide: The Embassy of Mexico announced the approval of new appointments at 3:10 pm (Cuba time) on April 23.

Our newsroom checked availability and received this message:

Dear xxxxxx, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets to inform you that at the moment, all appointments for the Consular Section of the Embassy of Mexico in Cuba have been exhausted. However, your details have been recorded and when the appointments are enabled, you will only be notified by this means to continue the appointment process.