Vargas Llosa is hospitalized due to coronavirus

The Nobel Prize for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa, 86, has been admitted to a clinic in Madrid due to “some complications related” to the Covid-19 virus, but he is “progressing positively”.

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, His sons Alvaro, Gonzalo and Morgana confirmed on Friday They are with their father and it is thanks to better treatment.

The letter concluded that “he and his family appreciate the signs of affection we receive and ask the press to respect his privacy.”

The entry of the Spanish-Peruvian writer came “a few days ago” after his situation was complicated by the Covid-19 virus, which had already forced him to stay isolated at his home in Madrid.

For this reason, the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) The event scheduled for last Tuesday has been postponed Mario Vargas Llosa He was going to speak with the entity’s director, Santiago Muñoz Machado, about his book “Cervantes” and that he would announce the start of Cervantes Week, on the occasion of the Cervantes Prize.

Sources from RAE confirmed to EFE that the event, which had initially been postponed until next Monday, will finally take place on May 25.

Vargas Llosa (Arequipa, Peru, 1936), as well as the Nobel Prize awarded in 2010 Other submissions such as Cervantes in 1994 and Prince of Asturias of Letters in 1986, is the author of works such as “La ciudad y los perro” (1963) and “La fiesta del Chivo” (2000).