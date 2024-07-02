The largest freshwater spring on the planet is located in Florida

Wakulla Springs is just 20 minutes south of Tallahassee, Florida. (Crosby)

Wakulla SpringsIt is home to the world’s largest and deepest fresh water spring FloridaApproximately 20 minutes south Tallahassee. Known for its sapphire-colored waters and intricate underwater cave system, the site has been attracting visitors since its opening in 1937, according to reports. Florida State Parks.

State park Edward Paul Wakulla SpringsIt is named Edward BallIt has been a protected area since the merchant bought the property in 1934 with the aim of protecting wildlife and the environment. In an article posted on the park’s official website, the state of Florida acquired half of the park in 1986 and expanded it in 2000 to protect both the spring and the nearby area. Cherokee sink.

Wakulla Springs It discharges an average of 985 million liters of water daily, making it one of the most important first-order springs in the state. According to him Florida Department of Environmental ProtectionThe diameter of the fountain reaches 96 meters and its depth is 56 meters, characteristics that make it the largest and deepest fountain in the world.

This place is not only an attraction because of its dimensions; It is also a point of historical and cultural interest. According to reports from National Park Service, Wakulla Springs It served as a venue for films like “Tarzan’s Secret Treasure” In 1941 and “Creature from the Black Lake” In 1954. Additionally, the fountain is recognized for its archaeological finds of Ice Age fossil remains. Bones of mammoths, mastodons, bison, saber-toothed tigers and giant sloths have been found in spring beds and in Florida, according to the state of Florida. Wakulla River.

Boat tours allow you to spot the various fauna of the park. (Crosby)

The local fauna and flora attract a large number of visitors every year. A statement Tallahassee Tourist Office states that in the state park Edward Paul Wakulla Springs One can see crocodiles, manatees, turtles and a variety of birds. Visitors can enjoy these sights, especially during guided boat tours, where they can observe the crystal-clear waters and the fauna that inhabit them.

Actions that can be taken in Wakulla Springs They are different. As per the information available on the official website Florida State Parks, you can swim in the spring, whose temperature remains constant at 21 degrees Celsius throughout the year. Additionally, there is a 6.7 meter high observation tower from which visitors can jump into the water.

For those interested in further exploring the area’s flora and fauna, glass-bottom boats and “jungle” tours are offered, lasting about an hour and offering a unique experience observing the diversity of the ecosystem. Wakulla Springs.

He Wakulla Springs Lodge, a 1930s Spanish-style hotel, offers lodging services and a dining room serving Southern cuisine and locally sourced food. According to National Register of Historic PlacesThe lodge has 27 rooms and visitors can enjoy a long stay in the park.

Wakulla Springs discharges 985 million liters of water daily. (Crosby)

Other functions in Wakulla Springs They include snorkeling and diving. According to park regulations, snorkeling is permitted in the designated swimming area, while open water diving is permitted. Cherokee sink. However, cave diving is prohibited and can only be done by certified divers Emerald sink And Clearcut sink.

State park Edward Paul Wakulla Springs It also has many nature trails for walking and cycling enthusiasts. According to Florida State ParksThese trails vary in difficulty and pass through habitats composed of cypress and maple forests, offering opportunities to observe a wide variety of flora and fauna.

For those traveling from Miami, Wakulla Springs It is 750 kilometers to the north and can take seven hours to travel by car. You can also go by bus Tallahassee, which takes approximately nine hours and 35 minutes. The quickest option is to fly direct Tallahassee International AirportAccording to the travel page of Florida State Parks.