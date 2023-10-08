The jackpot rises to $1.55 billion, and these are the winners’ numbers on October 7

(CNN) — The historic Powerball jackpot has now risen to an estimated $1.55 billion after there was no big winner in Giveaway this Saturday on the night, leaving the third-largest jackpot in lottery history still up for grabs.

If the jackpot is won in the upcoming drawing on Monday, one lucky player will have the option to claim a cash prize of $679.8 million before taxes, according to the Powerball website.

The jackpot was held for the 34th time this Saturday, with no winners for the $1.4 billion jackpot. The prize would have been the fifth major US lottery prize.

There have been no jackpot winners since July 19, when a single ticket sold in California won a $1.08 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers Saturday night were 47-54-57-60-65, with Powerball 19, According to the Powerball website.

Although there were no identical tickets with all six numbers to win Saturday’s jackpot, there were still some big winners.

Many tickets matched five numbers to win $1 million in prizes in California, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin. Two other tickets sold in Iowa and Maine won prizes worth $2 million each because their holders activated a “power play” multiplier, Powerball said.

The jackpot passed the $2 billion mark on Sept. 30, marking the first time in Powerball history that consecutive jackpot spins have generated $1 billion in jackpots, according to Powerball.

In general, the odds of winning a Powerball prize of any amount are 1 in 24.9, depending on the lottery. But the chances of winning the jackpot are very slim: 1 in 292.2 million.

The largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history was a $2.04 billion jackpot won in November 2022 in California, followed by a $1.586 million jackpot won in January 2016.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile and Nouran Salahia contributed to this report.