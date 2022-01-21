The Iberian plane will have designs that refer to Puerto Rico from March

Air Iberia’s plane will have designs referring to Puerto Rico from March through summer, as part of an agreement with Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR) to support efforts to promote the island in Europe.

The plane will be scheduled on short and medium distance routes in Iberia, covering more than 90 destinations in markets such as Italy, France, the United Kingdom or Germany, among others.

“We are very proud that Iberia has chosen Puerto Rico for this high-impact initiative, as only twice a year it develops this type of vinyl design for a themed aircraft. This will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the promotion and visibility of our destination on the European continent.”CTPR Executive Director Carlos Mercado Santiago said in a press release.

Apart from this agreement, which was part of International Tourism Exhibition Vitor, Iberia and CTPR have signed another understanding to continue to support Iberia’s connections between Puerto Rico and Europe.

This latest agreement includes an increase in the Puerto Rican Tourism Corporation’s budget for marketing efforts from January to June 2022, as well as an extension of the commitment to support marketing efforts from August to December 2022. This increase in advertising efforts is attributable to a future increase of the schedule to five weekly frequencies beginning in the summer.

With this effort, we intend to stimulate demand for passengers from Spain to Puerto Rico. We are pleased to continue working alongside our partner, Iberia, on initiatives aligned with Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s vision and commitment to continue developing commercial relationships and increasing Puerto Rico’s air capacity. Once again, the airline’s commitment and leadership are demonstrated in Puerto Rico and Latin America”, the executive director of CTPR added.

On her part, Maria Jesus Lopez Solas, Commercial and Development Director of the Iberian Alliance Network, commented: “It was a great pleasure to be able to resume our operation with Puerto Rico in July 2020, and it is with great pleasure now to announce that we have reached the capacity we offered before the pandemic.. In addition, there is a double reason to celebrate because on July 5 we will celebrate 73 years since our first San Juan cruise, and of course we hope to celebrate many more trips.”

The current agreement between Iberia and CTPR includes a series of initiatives through the airline’s communication channels, such as the in-flight entertainment system, Ronda Iberia magazine and its social media profiles or website, among others.