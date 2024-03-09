The House of the Famous 4 LIVE: Who are this week's nominees?

Union between Aadmi and Devaza It went very well, as they proved to be good companions despite the fact that they had a strong argument a few days ago. In fact, netizens point out that they were both very interested in each other, highlighting the moment when Adam offered tea to Influencer.
quote class=”twitter-tweet”>
Alfredo, in his own style, pays tribute to La Divaza. Because he has good morals and his education and kindness are good. #LCLF4 pic.twitter.com/JOEQ8PwTSB
– Reality Addicts (@Cuartomorado) March 8, 2024
Adami makes harsh remarks against Cristina and is ready to change the game.
quote class=”twitter-tweet”>
Adame wants to shoot to defend Alana #LCLF4 pic.twitter.com/dmnqbQDxe8
– Space by Soph (@space_de_soph) March 8, 2024
Residents prepare food while being tied to a leash.
New residents will enter LCDLF4
After two residents resigned from the reality show of their own free will and another was fired due to his bad behavior, Nacho Lozano announced that new elements would be incorporated:
“New celebrities are on the way who will join the house to completely change life inside, to break any balance of power that exists between the rooms.”
La Casa de los Famosos 4: Why are rumors of Karina Torres entering the reality show returning?
Many of the influencer's fans would like to see her on the show
Famous house 4 There will be new members every week. What's new at the moment in the reality show is that there are 12 nominated residents, but today rumors are circulating about a possible entry. Karina Torres From reality.
Why are there 12 filters in LCDLF4?
The reality show production was discovered “Secret” conversations between residentsThey had agreed on who they would vote against.
“In the final hours leading up to today's nomination, conversations were revealed in which some residents were frank in their voting intentions. If at the time of the nomination what was announced, there will be sanctions, La Giva newspaper reported.
Unfortunately, everyone went through with their plan and production made the decision to nominate the entire population:
“If a resident partially adheres to the agreement, that is, if he votes for at least one of the comrades mentioned in the said conversation, then this election will be cancelled; If he fully adheres to what was agreed upon, that is, he votes for the colleagues mentioned in the hadith, there will be a double penalty, and all the votes he cast will be cancelled, and in addition to that He or she will be automatically nominated“.
Who are the popular candidates this week?
- Diva
- molasses
- Ruby Mora
- Clovis Nino
- Aleska Genesis
- Alana Litras
- Gotti Carrera
- Ariadna Gutierrez
- Maribelli Rivera
- Alfredo Adami
- Lupillo Rivera
- Christina Porta
