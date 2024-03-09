From “wild” fame to the farm: Pamela Anderson explained the radical change in her life

The “Baywatch” actress abandoned the madness of the city for a “primitive” life in contact with nature (Reuters/Johanna Geron)

Four years ago, the pandemic Coronavirus disease I took the previous model play boy And a star baywatch, Pamela Andersonto abandon the bustling city lifestyle he had in mind. Los Angeles USA). Your destination: A The farm he bought three decades agolocated in his hometown Canada. Since then, he has taken a radical turn to embark on a simpler, more spiritual and connected life with nature, which he revealed in a recent interview.

“I bought this place over 30 years ago from my grandmotherHe explained during an interview with Al Jazeera Net, “She lived here all her life, so that she could distribute her wealth among her children.” CR Fashion Book. “Then I dedicated myself to living my wild life in Los Angeles and everywhere. I finally came back during COVID-19 and thought, “Oh, this is the right time.”.

The Canadian city of Ladysmith, in British Columbia, became a refuge for the star, who also spent some time renovating and revitalizing his farm. The 56-year-old actress also revealed the reasons behind this bold decision that will change her life, describing it as primitive.

The Canadian town of Ladysmith in British Columbia became the star's refuge (Pamela Anderson's Instagram)

Anderson, who grew up in Canada, wanted to return to his roots. “I always planned to come home and renovate this place. It's funny.”He completed it. “There are so many memories… It's like coming home. I was very close to my grandfather and his energy surrounded me. He taught me how trees talk to him. Be So mythical, so primitive“.

Being rooted in nature and connecting with the countryside have been cornerstones of Pamela's life since her childhood. She grew up with the belief instilled by her grandfather that there was some kind of magical world deep within nature, where they lived “Fairies and Tree Spirits”the former sexy model maintained a A more natural lifestyle Over the years.

“My grandfather convinced me that there were villages of gnomes and elves and fairies and tree spirits, and I was very immersed in my imagination, so I always had an imaginative mind, and he encouraged me to do that,” Anderson explained in his essay. interview.

The former sexy model has maintained a more normal lifestyle over the years

Moreover, it is considered holistic pioneer Regarding sustainability. “I remember the ‘Bible of Nature’ that we always referred to, ‘Nature’.” Homemade creams And things like that have always been there. So it's nothing new. But it's fun, because It's fashionable. 30 years ago, when I was trying to make sustainable products or talk about simplifying skin care, People looked at me like I was crazyHe confirmed.

Going from the glamor of Hollywood and being a sexy modeling and acting icon to the rural world and championing a simpler lifestyle has not been an easy path for the protagonist. Barbed wireBut it was a transformation he embraced courageously. After several attempts to get rid of her model image, Pamela confirmed that this feeling “never ends.” You keep having feelings and letting them go. “It's falling apart.”

A clear example of this effort is his decision to do so She appears without makeup During the Paris Fashion Week In October 2023, an act that surprised many, but, in her opinion, it was a step forward Freedom from stereotypes of beauty Taxes.

Her shocking decision to appear without makeup during Paris Fashion Week in October 2023 sums up the radical change that has occurred in her life (Getty)

“People have asked me about that a lot,” he added. “And I think I was doing it for me. Can I walk out the door like that? I'm fine the way I am. And I just didn't want to get into all that magic and be in that atmosphere.” I just want to flip the script, I want to challenge beauty“.

“But my agents and even my kids said to me: ‘Mom, you can’t do it, you need a glam team!’ And I said to them: ‘No, what are you talking about?’ “The fact that they told me that makes me want to do it even more,” he added.