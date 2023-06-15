The health of children found in the Colombian jungle is developing positively, reports the Central Military Hospital

(CNN Spanish) – The Central Military Hospital in Bogotá reported in a statement Thursday that the health of children who were found in the Colombian Amazon after spending 40 days missing is developing positively.

“Despite their adequate development, from the point of view of infection, they are still considered to be at high risk due to their nutritional deficiency, and infectious disease management is maintained inherent to the adverse conditions they encountered, in order to achieve their optimum condition,” the statement added.

Leslie Mokotoi, 13; Soleni Mokotoi, 9; Tian Nuriel Ranuk Mokotoi, who has completed 5 years in the jungle, and Christine Neriman Ranuk Mokotoi, who has also completed 1 year in the jungle, turned up alive last Friday after being lost in the jungle for 40 days. The plane they were traveling in crashed. The three adults who were with them, including their mother, died on impact.

The military-led search involved more than 100 Colombian Special Forces soldiers and more than 70 indigenous scouts who searched the area.

The jungle in which they were looking for children is between the provinces of Guaviare and Caquetá, the border between the Amazon in Colombia, a vast jungle area, and the eastern plains, sparsely populated, hard-to-reach areas where they have historically been. presence of rebel groups.

