January 18, 2024

The Guinness World Record for the oldest dog was removed after doubts about its age

Phyllis Ward January 17, 2024 2 min read

Lisbon. Guinness World Records announced the suspension of the title of the largest dog in the world, which was owned by a Portuguese dog who died last year. The organization said it was reviewing the grant after some veterinarians questioned the animal's age.

Bobby, an allegedly 31-year-old guard dog, lives on a farm in the town of Conqueiros, Portugal, with his owner Leonel Costa. Last February, the organization named the largest dog alive and the oldest in history after Bobby. He was said to have been born on May 11, 1992. He died in October of last year.

“While the review is ongoing, we have decided to pause both the world titles for oldest living dog and oldest dog in history until all of our findings are determined,” Guinness World Records said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The organization said it had received correspondence from some veterinarians questioning the dog's age and had taken note of public comments from veterinarians and other professionals.

Bobby was a purebred Ravero do Alentejo, a breed with an average lifespan of 10 to 14 years.

In an emailed statement, Costa defended the title, saying Guinness World Records spent a year verifying the claim. He also clarified that he did not make money from the brand and the entity was not informed of the latest accusations.

