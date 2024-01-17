Macron offers resources to DRC for infrastructure works – El Nacional

Santo Domingo.- French President Emmanuel Macron, along with his counterpart from the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, raised his country’s interest in participating with resources in the construction of the third line of the Santo Domingo metro.

Macron also welcomed Dominican diplomatic efforts to support the United Nations Security Council's resolution to deploy a multinational mission to Haiti aimed at supporting that country's national police in the fight against armed gangs.

The Dominican government announced this, on Tuesday, in a statement, in which it indicated that what the French President expressed came in a letter he sent to Abinader on December 31 of last year.

Official information stated that Macron celebrates in the letter the trust that the Dominican government has placed in French companies to develop important projects such as the metro lines in Santo Domingo.

Likewise, Macron expressed France's desire to participate in the construction of a third metro line in the Dominican capital, an initiative that could be accompanied by an intergovernmental agreement and an offer of financing.

Finally, the statement stated that the French President announced that at the beginning of 2024, a member of his government will visit the Dominican Republic to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance the aforementioned projects.

The Press Directorate of the Presidency of the Republic considered that Macron's message to Abu Nader is a sign of France's interest in strengthening relations with the Dominican Republic and supporting development and infrastructure initiatives, especially in areas such as transportation and urban mobility.

The official report stressed that “the Dominican government appreciates this approach, which will undoubtedly strengthen the relationship between the two countries.”