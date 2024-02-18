The GTA VI trailer has been beautifully recreated in Minecraft

GTA VI trailers have been very popular

GTA and Minecraft are two of the most successful franchises of all time

For years we have been able to see that GTA V has been the absolute king at Rockstar, which translated into massive sales that, according to Rockstar's latest reports, exceeded 195 million units worldwide. Along with this title, it was another of the great successes of the last decade Maine CraftSo it's not strange to think about it A union between both franchises.

This has manifested itself in different ways over time, as Minecraft players have demonstrated They can do it all with Mojang game. But in this case we have to talk about what the YouTube channel known as Boranium has achieved Recreate a GTA VI trailer with Minecraft.

This GTA VI trailer has been perfectly recreated in Minecraft

To put it in context, it must be said that the GTA VI trailer has been shown for the first time December 2023 Like an advance of just a minute and a half was enough A revolution in social networks Ahead of what's to come with the sixth numbered installment of Rockstar's flagship IP. Since then we've seen the trailer take over All types of records, including the largest number of views in the first 24 hours. This is perfect for many to try Recreate it in different ways.

In this way, already knowing that the GTA VI release date could have been delayed, it must be said that the YouTube channel Boranium Art has made Such a perfect recreation of the GTA VI trailer with Minecraft Which looks almost like an official product, including All scenes seen. You can take a look at them below:

For the rest, it remains only to remember that GTA VI will be released at some point in the future for PS5 and Xbox SeriesBeing a video game, its PC version has not yet been announced, but it is expected that this will arrive as well. On the other hand, you have Minecraft on multiple platforms, including currently Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, iOS, Android.