What percentage of battery should a cell phone be charged so that it lasts longer?

Nowadays, having a good mobile device with all the necessary features to carry out daily tasks is essential, but in addition to having the latest technological developments, it is necessary to have a good battery, and if you want to take care of it, this is the solution to which percentage you should connect the phone. Cell phone to recharge.
It has happened on more than one occasion that users need to make an urgent call, quickly send a message, or take a photo, but the battery percentage prevents them, because it is too low and they will need to charge the cell phone.
Mobile phone batteries usually run out due to prolonged use. However, they can increase the performance by charging the device by a certain percentage.
What percentage of charge should your cell phone have in order for the battery to last longer?
The dream of all users who own a cell phone is for the battery to take time to drain. Although there are devices with a good battery, sooner or later it will run out and you will have to connect the device to power.
Typically, when they charge a cell phone, they wait until it reaches 100%, although this can be a negative for a cell phone. According to the Movistar website, the useful life of the device’s battery ranges between three and five years, meaning it lasts between 500 and 1,000 charging cycles.
One of the actions that wear down a cell phone battery is charging cycles, and with this comes the question of what percentage you should charge the phone to so that the battery lasts longer.
It is recommended to charge the battery when it reaches 20% and it is necessary to disconnect the cell phone when it reaches 80%.. If you are one of those people who usually leave your cell phone connected to the charger all night, this is harmful to the battery, so we advise you to stop this habit as soon as possible.
